Who is Veerendra Babu? Kannada actor-producer arrested on rape charges

Veerendra Babu, Kannada filmmaker and actor, allegedly sexually assaulted a 36-year-old woman, made a video of the incident, and blackmailed her.

Kannada producer-actor Veerendra Babu was detained Saturday by Kodigehalli police. The producer was arrested for rape, blackmail, and stealing money and gold from a 36-year-old lady in the previous two years, according to news reports V. Venu, known for Swayam Krishi (2011), befriended the Chikkamagaluru victim and welcomed her home. Her coffee was drugged and she was sexually abused. He videotaped it and harassed her into paying Rs 15 lakh online.

Veerendra Babu drove the victim to the city on July 30 and threatened her with a revolver. He dropped her on the wayside after stealing her riches. The victim reported the incident to authorities. Police found the producer's pen drive, phones, and laptop during the inquiry.

To the unfamiliar, Veerendra Babu was accused of Rs 1.8 crore fraud in 2022. According to claims, he accepted money for bogus legislative assembly and Lok Sabha election tickets. A police complaint alleged Babu and his assistants manage Karnataka Rakshana Pade, a charity trust, and News YouTube channel.

He lied about forming a core committee and paying its members Rs 10,000 each month.

