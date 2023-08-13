Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Veerendra Babu? Kannada actor-producer arrested on rape charges

    Veerendra Babu, Kannada filmmaker and actor, allegedly sexually assaulted a 36-year-old woman, made a video of the incident, and blackmailed her.

    Who is Veerendra Babu? Kannada actor-producer arrested on rape charges RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Kannada producer-actor Veerendra Babu was detained Saturday by Kodigehalli police. The producer was arrested for rape, blackmail, and stealing money and gold from a 36-year-old lady in the previous two years, according to news reports V. Venu, known for Swayam Krishi (2011), befriended the Chikkamagaluru victim and welcomed her home. Her coffee was drugged and she was sexually abused. He videotaped it and harassed her into paying Rs 15 lakh online.

    Veerendra Babu drove the victim to the city on July 30 and threatened her with a revolver. He dropped her on the wayside after stealing her riches. The victim reported the incident to authorities. Police found the producer's pen drive, phones, and laptop during the inquiry. 

    Also Read:Photos + Videos: Here's how Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 28th birthday with family

    To the unfamiliar, Veerendra Babu was accused of Rs 1.8 crore fraud in 2022. According to claims, he accepted money for bogus legislative assembly and Lok Sabha election tickets. A police complaint alleged Babu and his assistants manage Karnataka Rakshana Pade, a charity trust, and News YouTube channel. 

    He lied about forming a core committee and paying its members Rs 10,000 each month.

    Also Read: 'OMG 2' Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer sees 50% spike in the ticket window

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan LEAKED online: Shah Rukh Khan's movie clips out; Gauri Khan lodges complaint (Read Details) RBA

    'Jawan' LEAKED online: Shah Rukh Khan's movie clips out; Gauri Khan lodges complaint (Read Details)

    Jawan song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's song gets thumbs up from fans RBA

    Jawan song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's song gets thumbs up from fans

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan watches Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer' with family MSW

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan watches Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer' with family

    Photos + Videos: Here's how Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 28th birthday with family RBA

    Photos + Videos: Here's how Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 28th birthday with family

    'OMG 2' Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer sees 50% spike in the ticket window MSW

    'OMG 2' Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer sees 50% spike in the ticket window

    Recent Stories

    Empowering Recovery: 6 essential tips for navigating Postpartum Depression MSW EAI

    Empowering Recovery: 6 essential tips for navigating Postpartum Depression

    Bringing Baobab to India: Anil Kumar's remarkable journey of introducing the South African superfruit vkp

    Bringing Baobab to India: Anil Kumar's remarkable journey of introducing the South African superfruit

    Football Neymar close to Al Hilal move following lucrative 100 million contract proposal osf

    Now, Neymar eyes Saudi Arabia move: Al-Hilal offers PSG star 100 million euros

    Unacademy teacher urges students not to vote for illiterate politicians WATCH gcw

    Unacademy teacher urges students 'not to vote for illiterate politicians' (WATCH)

    Discover Europe's Enchanting Shores: 7 must-visit beaches for every traveler MSW EAI

    Discover Europe's Enchanting Shores: 7 must-visit beaches for every traveler

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon