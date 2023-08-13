Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos + Videos: Here's how Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 28th birthday with family

    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday at home with family. She had sparklers on her birthday cake as she turned 28 this Saturday.

    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    Actor Sara Ali Khan rang in 28th birthday this Saturday (August 12) with her mother, Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. One of Sara’s friends shared videos of the actor on Instagram cutting a cake with her family. In one of the videos, Sara was seen getting scared by the sparklers on her cake.

    The video was captioned, “Yeh ladki kisi se bhi nahi darti, except for her birthday cake” (This girl is not scared of anyone except her own birthday cake)." Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared sweet throwback photos of Sara with Saif Ali Khan. In the photos, baby Sara was trying to feed something to her dad Saif. In another photo, Kareena and Saif’s son Jeh could be seen feeding Sara. She wished Sara to “have a fantastic year".

    Also Read: TV star Ankita Lokhande mourns father Shashikant Lokhande's death; read THIS

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Sara thanked Kareena and wrote, “Thank you K". Kareena and Sara have been vocal about the bond they share. They have often said in interviews that they share a friendly relationship and Kareena has never tried to be a mother to Sara and Ibrahim. Sara and Ibrahim also share a loving relationship with Saif and Kareena’s kids Taimur and Jeh.

    Sara’s contemporary and good friend, Ananya Panday also took to her Instagram story to wish her. Ananya posted a picture of her and Sara enjoying desserts at a restaurant. She captioned the photo, “Happy birthday partner! With you ‘What you see is what you get’ and you always say it as it is. Unapologetically you. My fave things about you. Stay mad Sara, Love you."

    Also Read: Jailer star Rajinikanth visits Badrinath temple to offer prayers (Photos and Video)

    Sara was last seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Both Vicky and Aanand L Rai sent their wishes to Sara on her birthday. Anushka Sharma and Radhika Madan, too, wished the actor a happy birthday.

    Sara Ali Khan has projects like Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak, Metro…In Dino and Mission Eagle lined up.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
