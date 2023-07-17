Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Ileana D'Cruz's boyfriend? Pregnant actress shares photos on Instagram; take a look

    Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz shares first photo with alleged boyfriend. FYI-the man is not Katrina Kaif's brother. Check out the photo here.

    Ileana D'Cruz finally posted the first photo of her lover last month. The pregnant actress took to Instagram to post a black-and-white portrait of the pair. Ileana was able to conceal his identity thanks to the silhouette-like framing. She has shared images with her putative partner with the description "Date night." Fans couldn't help but notice that the man in the photos resembled the man whose silhouette she had previously published. 

    The actress previously admitted that her pregnancy journey had been difficult, but she is thrilled to welcome the kid. She stated that when she feels overwhelmed, her partner consoles her and helps her get through the day. 

    "Being pregnant is such a great blessing... I never thought I'd be fortunate enough to experience something like this, thus I consider myself really fortunate to be on this adventure. I can't begin to express how wonderful it feels to feel a life developing inside of you. "Most days I'm just overwhelmed staring down at my bump and thinking wow - I get to meet you soon," she posted on Instagram.

    Ileana made her pregnancy announcement earlier this year. She did not divulge the father's child's identity, but she has often uploaded images of her baby belly.

    Ileana was recently featured in the song Sab Gazab by Badshah and Goldkartz. She revealed her pregnancy just days after her song was released. Her most recent film appearance was in The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan. She is now working on Unfair, Lovely, and Lovers.

