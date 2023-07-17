Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonam Kapoor attends Wimbledon Finals 2023 with Anand Ahuja (Photos)

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    From Sonam Kapoor to Nick Jonas, celebrities from different walks of life attended the Wimbledon final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic in London.
     

    The Wimbledon 2023 final at London's All England Club included several elegant celebrity encounters. Wimbledon, the annual tennis tournament held each summer, has developed into a highly anticipated event drawing many celebrities, as have many other athletic events over the years.

    Carlos Alcaraz won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, defeating Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller. The intense battle was witnessed by celebrities, aristocracy, and other significant figures from many walks of life.
     

    Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja were among the famous attendance at the Wimbledon finals, in addition to a slew of Hollywood luminaries. On the occasion, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, were all spotted.

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dressed to the nines for the match. Sonam was spotted in a totally checkered trench by Burberry, designed by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

    She completed her regal appearance with black heels, stockings, and sunglasses. Sonam Kapoor completed her outfit by wearing her hair in a neat bun and carrying a trendy black purse. On the other hand, Anand Ahuja was dressed formally for the exciting encounter.
     

    "I'm on my way to Wimbledon in style, wearing a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee's Resort 24 collection for Burberry, and of course, I can't forget the newest addition to my wardrobe - the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season." "Game, set, match, and fashion-forward," Sonam described her outfit.
     

    The internet has been flooded with photos and videos of celebrities arriving at the Wimbledon finals, with Nick Jonas accompanied by his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra, grabbing the most attention.

    The photo, which was shared on a fan website, shows Nick Jonas in an ivory suit with a black tie and checkered shirt strolling into the event, with Madhu Chopra following close after.
     

    Several noteworthy figures attended the Wimbledon 2023 finals. Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children were among those photographed enjoying the game together. Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz, Lily James, Brad Pitt, and Emma Watson attended.

