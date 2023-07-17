Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajol gets criticised and trolled for dropping N-word in a video; read netizens' reaction

    Bollywood actress Kajol, 48, is being called out and trolled for 'casually' using the N-word in a video that has gone viral on Reddit. The actress is currently in the news for her latest OTT show 'The Trial'
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    Kajol is being heavily criticised for allegedly using a racial slur. In an alleged video, which is now going viral on Reddit, Kajol can be heard dropping the N-word, a racial slur against black people, especially African Americans. As soon as the video was shared on Reddit, netizens began trolling Kajol. One user said, “This is so cringe. I might die from second hand embarrassment." Another one said, “Why is she acting like crazy from the past couple of days?" “I feel like ppl in India (well some of them) just pick up slang from music and not realise what it means," a third user wrote.

    Did Kajol just normally and casually drop the N word!?! 💀
    by u/KelsoBarney in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Meanwhile, Kajol has also been in news for allegedly questioning Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan box office collections. Speaking with Live Hindustan, The Trial star was asked to reveal a question she’d ask SRK. The actress replied with a giggle, “How much did Pathaan really make?" She followed it up with a laugh but the video grabbed many eyeballs.

    Also Read: SAG-AFTRA: SS Rajamouli's RRR poster spotted during Hollywood strike

    While it was evident that she was joking, a few misunderstood her joke and presumed she was questioning the box office numbers of Pathaan. However, her fans defended the actress.

    Last week, the actress was grabbing headlines as she broke her 3 decades old ‘no-kissing’ policy. In her show The Trial people were talking about is her steamy kiss with her co-stars. Kajol was seen kissing Jisshu Sengupta and Alyy Khan in the series, breaking her ‘no-kissing’ policy.

    At 48, this is the first time Kajol has been seen with a lip-lock onscreen. In one of the sequences, Kajol is seen kissing Jisshu Sengupta, who portrays her husband. In the series, Alyy Khan portrays both her employer and her boyfriend. For the uninitiated, Kajol kissed Kamal Sadanah in her debut film Bekhudi. The other occasion was in the 1994 film Yeh Dillagi starring Akshay Kumar.

    Also Read: 'Jailer' controversy: Makers of Rajinikanth film in legal trouble over title

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 8:15 AM IST
