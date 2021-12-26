Who is Arjun Bhalla, Smriti Irani's would-be son-in-law? Union Minister's daughter Shanelle gets engaged

Union Minister Smriti Irani and her family had a perfect Christmas this year. A few hours ago, Smriti Irani announced her daughter Shanelle’s engagement through a set of photos where we can see her daughter with her fiancé Arjun Bhalla.

In the first picture, we can see Arjun go down on his knees to propose to Shanelle at a picturesque location. The second picture is a selfie featuring the newly engaged couple smiling for the camera. According to a report, Arjun is allegedly doing his MBA from London Business School. Smriti's caption reads, "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse .. me for a Saas ... (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings. "

Shanelle is Smriti's step-daughter, husband Zubin Irani's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani. Smriti has two children, Zohr and Zoish with her husband Zubin Irani.

Soon, many with congratulatory messages started coming in, Smriti's close friend filmmaker Ekta Kapoor wrote, “U prayed so hard for this, sooo happieeeee” and TV actress Mouni Roy wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations.”

A few days ago, Smriti Irani was in the news when she was planning to be featured at The Kapil Sharma Show and the shooting got cancelled because of a misunderstanding. According to reports, Smriti, reached on the sets when a private security guard had stopped her from entering the venue.