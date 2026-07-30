Sonam Kapoor celebrated her husband Anand Ahuja's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. She called him her 'safest place' and 'favourite human,' sharing a candid black-and-white photo of them together and thanking him for his support.

Sonam Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Wish

Actor Sonam Kapoor marked her husband Anand Ahuja's birthday with a heartfelt social media post, sharing a personal tribute that celebrated their relationship and family life. The actor described Anand as her "safest place" and "favourite human" in an emotional birthday message posted on Instagram.

Sonam accompanied the note with a black-and-white photograph of the couple seated together at a dining table. The candid image captures the pair smiling as they engage in a conversation, reflecting a relaxed and intimate moment.

In her birthday message, Sonam expressed gratitude for Anand's constant support and companionship over the years. She wrote, "Dear Anand, Thank you for being my safest place, my biggest supporter, my favourite travel companion, my sounding board, my reality check. Happy Birthday to my favourite human. I'd choose you in every lifetime. I love you more than you'll ever know."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

A Glimpse into Their Family Life

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai. Since their wedding, the couple has often shared moments from their personal lives with fans through social media.

The couple welcomed their first son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022. Earlier this year, their family grew with the birth of their second son in March 2026.

In May, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja introduced the full name of their newborn son as Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja. At the time, they explained that the name holds spiritual significance and was chosen to create a meaningful connection with their elder son, Vaayu.

According to the couple, Vaayu represents life force, while Rudra symbolises power and transformation, making the names a "divine pairing." (ANI)