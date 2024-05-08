Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar issues warning to tipper lorry drivers for over-speeding

    The Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar stated that an extensive inspection will done on tipper lorries in the state in the coming few days. 

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 8, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has issued a warning to tipper lorry drivers for over-speeding. The minister stated that an extensive inspection will done on tipper lorries in the state in the coming few days. 

    The Minister has announced stringent actions against those tampering with speed governors in tipper lorries. The vehicles violating the law will be impounded on the next drive. The minister stated that some companies made adjustments without removing the speed governors on tipper lorries. The owners of the lorries should have to answer for this.

    The minister also stated that the speed governors are used to control the speed of the tipper lorries at 60 km/h. The vehicle will be seized if it violates the speed rule. The strict action will be taken and criminal cases will be filed against the companies that make fake software. 

