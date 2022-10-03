Vikram Vedha box office report: Hrithik Roshan, Saif AliKhan-starrer had a disappointing run on Sunday

Gayatri and Pushkar’s directorial film ‘Vikram Vedha’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles, has had a slow start at the box office. While the makers were hoping for the film to perform over the weekend, its Sunday collections have been nothing short of disappointing. The film is a remake of a 2017 Tamil film by the same title and directors. Take a look at how the film performed on Sunday.

Hrithik Roshan returned to the screens after a long time with his latest theatrical release ‘Vikram Vedha’ which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The action-packed film directed by Gayatri and Pushkar was one of the highly anticipated films of the year 2022; it hit the cinema halls on Friday, September 30.

‘Vikram Vedha’ had quite a sluggish start at the box office. One of the prime factors could also be attributed to the fact that it opened against Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer film ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’. Despite a slow start, there were hopes that the film may pick up by the weekend. While the Saturday collection of the film did not see much of an increase, the Sunday box office data did not see much difference either.

The failure of the film 'Vikram Vedha' has once again proved that the audience of Hindi cinema is no longer liking the remakes of South Indian films. Talking about the collection, on the first day, the film took an opening of Rs 10.58 crore. The film collected Rs 12.51 crore on the second day. According to the initial reports, on the third day (the first Sunday), the film earned Rs 14.50 crore. With this, the film's three-day collection at the domestic box office has gone up to Rs 37.59 crore.

Take a look at Vikram Vedha’s first-weekend collection:

Friday: Rs 10.58 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.51 crore

Sunday (early estimate): Rs 14.50 crore

Total: Rs 37.59 crore

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The film's dismal performance at the box office has not only dealt a blow to the brand values of the two leading male actors but also dashed the estimates of trade experts who were expecting record-breaking collections for the film. The film has not even touched the Rs 40 crore mark in three days.