    Adipurush teaser: Disappointed fans troll makers for VFX; compare it to cartoon network

    The makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Adipurush’ released the teaser on Sunday at a mega event held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Soon after the teaser was dropped, fans started trolling the makers, particularly for the film’s VFX and Saif’s ‘Ravana’ look. Check out some of the tweets here.

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

    The teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh-starrer ‘Adipurush’ was released at a mega event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. However, the teaser of the much-awaited film has left social media users upset and disappointed, with many calling out the makers for its VFX and also some of them comparing it to Cartoon Network. Helmed by Om Raut, the film’s teaser has become a talking point on the micro-blogging site Twitter; take a look at the reactions that netizens have after watching the teaser.

    One of the most disappointing things that the users found about the ‘Adipurush’ teaser is Saif Ali Khan’s look. Saif is seen as ‘Ravana’ in the movie, and his look has left many wondering if it was inspired by Allauddin Khilji. One of the users wrote on Twitter about this saying, “What a rubbish trailer... Ravana looks like alaudin khilzi.. monkeys are missing, can see apes and other things... You should study first and then think about it.. #RamanandSagar ramayan is far better than this crap. #AdipurushTeaser #AdipurushMegaTeaserLaunch @omraut”

    Furthermore, there were other users who made fun of the ‘Adipurush’ teaser by comparing it with Cartoon Network. One disappointed fan wrote: “Is #Adipurush launching only on Pogo or it will be available on Cartoon Network also? #AdipurushTeaser #AdipurushMegaTeaserLaunch #AdipurushTeaserMegaPremiere”

    Another user, who was left disappointed with the VFX of ‘Adipurush’, also took to Twitter to vent out his displeasure regarding it. “We all had such high hopes from #Adipurush. @omraut don't make the movie if you don't know how to. Moron decided to show Ramayana story but with such disappointing animation. #AdipurushTeaser #dissapointed #AdipurushMegaTeaserLaunch,” wrote the user.

    Meanwhile, the teaser which was released around 7 PM on Sunday, has ticked over 48 million views on YouTube within 15 hours of its release. Whether people liked the trailer or not, the ‘Adipurush’ teaser did become a point of discussion among people. The film is expected to hit the cinema halls on January 12, 2023, in multiple languages.

    Take a look at some of the tweets here:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

