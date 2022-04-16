Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon

    What to watch this Saturday and Sunday? Some pan-Indian films are out on many major OTT platforms; read on
     

    Bangalore, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    If you like KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Baahubali: The Conclusion, then check out these more pan-India films accessible on OTT platforms like ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Voot, Netflix, Jio Cinema, and Disney Hotstar. In today's portion of 'what to watch on OTT this weekend,' we return to the KGF 2 obsession that has been growing amongst the public since the trailer was released. Furthermore, the adoration of rock star Yash sparked enthusiasm in the crowd like few films in Indian cinema before it, regardless of language.

    The excitement surpassed that of Baahubali 2's pre-release hype. It was generally believed that KGF Chapter 2 will most certainly make an earth-shattering debut in every country where it is released. Well, it has done precisely that, first shattering the record for the largest opening ever in the Hindi belt, and then ranking third all-time in India after RRR and Baahubali 2.

    If you can't get enough of the enthusiasm around KGF 2 and its contagious leading man, Rocking Star Yash, we've got just the dose for you, especially if you're into the entire pan-India wave that's just engulfed the country. If you like movies like KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Pushpa, you should check out these other pan-India films accessible on OTT platforms like ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Voot, and Netflix. Disney Hotstar and Jio Cinema...

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Amazon Prime)
    Though not without problems, the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is worth seeing if only for the scale and all-star cast.

    Kurup (Netflix)
    Kurup is one of the most constrained pan-India films in terms of scope and finance.

    Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Amazon Prime)
    The National Award-Winning film is once again large in scale and rich in production quality.

    Mughal-E-Azam (Jio Cinema)
    The trend of pan-India films began long ago, with Mughal-E-Azam being one of the first.

    Sholay (Amazon Prime)
    Yes yes, Sholay was another pan-India film? Directed by Ramesh Sippy. With Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan.

    Saaho (Netflix)
    Despite receiving critical acclaim, Saaho has been one of the most successful pan-India films at the box office.

    Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 (Disney Hotstar)
    Of course, no conversation, list, or recall of pan-India is complete until Baahubali is mentioned.

