Good news for Yash's fans: KGF Chapter 2 makers hint at KGF 3 (Read Details)
KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty, was released yesterday and is already a box office success.
The first chapter of KGF depicted a slum boy who creates a baron's enterprise in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Karnataka. The second instalment focuses on Rocky, alias Yash, as the king and his survival. After releasing the second chapter, the creators have hinted at the third.
Talking about the same, popular film trader Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#YESSS... #KGF3 #KGFChapter3 is on the way. 🔥🔥🔥"#YESSS... #KGF3 #KGFChapter3 is on the way. 🔥🔥🔥
Earlier, on discussing Rocky Bhai's character, Yash told Pinkvilla, "Your enemies bring out or your this thing brings out the best in you. Rocky is like a fire, and adversaries are like gasoline, and the more fuel you add, the hotter the fire becomes, so that's essentially Chapter 2. Because of the powerful personalities and characters attempting to disturb Rocky, he must be stronger, wilder, and more enraged."
Sanjay Dutt recently spoke out against his character Adheera in the film. In response, the actor stated in his statement, "A looming fearsome presence with hard action sequences against the protagonist necessitates not just passionate acting but also convincing bodily physicality. In other words, I had to not only act the role, but also look the part. The training was difficult, but when I witnessed the rushes, it was well worth it."
After being postponed multiple times, KGF 2 finally visited theatres on April 14 in five languages. KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the film of the same name, which Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur produced. According to industry insiders, the action thriller would make between Rs 130 and Rs 140 crore on its first day. The Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 is likely to make more than Rs 50 crore on its opening day.