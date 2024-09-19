Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We went to same college...', Anushka Sharma shared why it gets awkward when she meets Deepika Padukone

    Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone are two of Bollywood's brightest stars, often surrounded by rumors of rivalry. Despite their shared background and successful careers, the media frequently speculates about a "cold war" between them. Anushka has addressed these misconceptions

    We went to same college...', Anushka Sharma shared why it gets awkward when she meets Deepika Padukone ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 11:25 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

    Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone are among Bollywood's leading actresses. Deepika made her acting debut in 2007, while Anushka followed a year later in 2008. Despite their success, media speculation often labels them as rivals, leading to rumors of a so-called "cold war" between the two.

    Anushka’s Perspective on Their Awkward Encounters

    In a roundtable discussion featuring Richa Chadha, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma, Anushka opened up about the discomfort that arises when she meets Deepika. She explained that due to the persistent gossip suggesting tension between them, their interactions can feel awkward. Anushka highlighted their shared background, noting that both actresses hail from the same city and studied at Mount Carmel College, which adds a personal connection. She emphasized that there’s no real reason for conflict.

    ALSO READ: Citadel season 2: Priyanka Chopra returns to set as Nadia; shares BTS tour of sets - WATCH

    Anushka's Response to Industry Comparisons

    In a past interview, Anushka was questioned about her lower media presence compared to contemporaries like Deepika and Sonam Kapoor. She confidently responded, asserting that her success stems from her talent, having delivered multiple hits. Anushka subtly pointed out that she prefers being recognized for her work rather than being embroiled in fashion statements or controversies.

    Addressing the Cold War Rumors

    Anushka Sharma has consistently addressed the rumors surrounding a supposed rivalry with Deepika. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she stated her focus is on her career rather than engaging in disputes. She dismissed the rumors as unfounded, expressing that both actresses are content with their individual journeys in the industry. Anushka also criticized the media's tendency to portray women in a competitive light.

    Their Personal Lives: A Different Narrative

    Anushka and Deepika's paths intersected in more ways than one, particularly due to Anushka's past relationship with Ranveer Singh, Deepika’s husband. The two starred together in "Band Baaja Baaraat" in 2010, which sparked dating rumors, though they never officially confirmed a relationship. Anushka has since married cricketer Virat Kohli, with whom she shares two children, Vamika and Akaay. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed a baby girl, marking a new chapter in their lives.

    In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone continue to thrive in their respective careers. While media narratives often seek to create division, both actresses have made it clear that their bond, rooted in shared experiences, transcends any fabricated rivalry.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya touches legendary Shiva Rajkumar's feet, fans say, "Sanskari daughter" RBA

    WATCH: Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya touches legendary Shiva Rajkumar's feet, fans say, "Sanskari daughter

    Shabana Azmi turns 74: Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha and others celebrate veteran actor's birthday [PICTURES] ATG

    Shabana Azmi turns 74: Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha and others celebrate veteran actor's birthday [PICTURES]

    Weve all learned to survive with very little during the lockdown," says Barkha Bisht

    We've all learned to survive with very little during the lockdown," says Barkha Bisht

    WATCH: Nagarjuna's action-packed scene LEAKED from Rajinikanth's Coolie, fans go wild NTI

    WATCH: Nagarjuna's action-packed scene LEAKED from Rajinikanth's Coolie, fans go wild

    Go to Kolkata....', Arijit Singh REFUSES to sing Kolkata protest anthem 'Aar Kobe', at UK concert - WATCH ATG

    'Go to Kolkata....', Arijit Singh REFUSES to sing Kolkata protest anthem 'Aar Kobe', at UK concert - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Mint to Fennel: 5 Natural herbs that effectively eliminate bad breath without chemicals NTI

    Mint to Fennel: 5 Natural herbs that effectively eliminate bad breath without chemicals

    Too many deliveries? Delhi society's notice asking to hire personal security guard sparks debate gcw

    Too many deliveries? Delhi society's notice asking to hire personal security guard sparks debate

    Union Cabinet extends Rs 35000 crore scheme to support farmers and stabilize prices vkp

    Union Cabinet extends Rs 35000 crore scheme to support farmers and stabilize prices

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-539 September 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-539 September 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    cricket India vs Bangladesh: Top Order Collapses Against Bangladesh in First Test scr

    India vs Bangladesh: India's top order collapses in Chennai Test

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon