'We went to same college...', Anushka Sharma shared why it gets awkward when she meets Deepika Padukone

Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone are among Bollywood's leading actresses. Deepika made her acting debut in 2007, while Anushka followed a year later in 2008. Despite their success, media speculation often labels them as rivals, leading to rumors of a so-called "cold war" between the two.

Anushka’s Perspective on Their Awkward Encounters

In a roundtable discussion featuring Richa Chadha, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma, Anushka opened up about the discomfort that arises when she meets Deepika. She explained that due to the persistent gossip suggesting tension between them, their interactions can feel awkward. Anushka highlighted their shared background, noting that both actresses hail from the same city and studied at Mount Carmel College, which adds a personal connection. She emphasized that there’s no real reason for conflict.

Anushka's Response to Industry Comparisons

In a past interview, Anushka was questioned about her lower media presence compared to contemporaries like Deepika and Sonam Kapoor. She confidently responded, asserting that her success stems from her talent, having delivered multiple hits. Anushka subtly pointed out that she prefers being recognized for her work rather than being embroiled in fashion statements or controversies.

Addressing the Cold War Rumors

Anushka Sharma has consistently addressed the rumors surrounding a supposed rivalry with Deepika. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she stated her focus is on her career rather than engaging in disputes. She dismissed the rumors as unfounded, expressing that both actresses are content with their individual journeys in the industry. Anushka also criticized the media's tendency to portray women in a competitive light.

Their Personal Lives: A Different Narrative

Anushka and Deepika's paths intersected in more ways than one, particularly due to Anushka's past relationship with Ranveer Singh, Deepika’s husband. The two starred together in "Band Baaja Baaraat" in 2010, which sparked dating rumors, though they never officially confirmed a relationship. Anushka has since married cricketer Virat Kohli, with whom she shares two children, Vamika and Akaay. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed a baby girl, marking a new chapter in their lives.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone continue to thrive in their respective careers. While media narratives often seek to create division, both actresses have made it clear that their bond, rooted in shared experiences, transcends any fabricated rivalry.

