Sourav Ganguly files cyberbullying complaint against YouTuber; police launch investigation

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has filed a complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging cyberbullying and defamation against YouTuber Mrinmoy Das. Ganguly's complaint follows a video posted by Das that allegedly targeted and made derogatory remarks about him. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Former Indian cricket captain and ex-BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, has lodged a formal complaint with the Kolkata Police, accusing YouTuber Mrinmoy Das of cyberbullying and defamation. On Wednesday (September 18), the Kolkata Police initiated an investigation following Ganguly's complaint.

The issue came to light when Mrinmoy Das, known as YouTuber "Cinebap," publicly attacked Ganguly through a video. In response, Ganguly filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Branch of the State Police. The video, which reportedly contains abusive language and derogatory remarks, has been flagged as damaging to Ganguly's reputation.

BJP chief JP Nadda writes to Kharge, says Congress defending 'failed product' Rahul Gandhi

Ganguly's secretary submitted the official complaint on his behalf, saying, "I am bringing to your notice a case of cyberbullying and defamation against a person named Mrinmoy Das. This individual has posted a video in which abusive language and defamatory remarks have been used, targeting Sourav Ganguly. These statements are harmful to his reputation."

The former cricketer has requested strict and exemplary punishment for those responsible for the cyber harassment. According to a police official, Ganguly's secretary sent the complaint via email to the Kolkata Police's cyber cell on Tuesday night. Along with the email, a link to the offensive video was also shared for review.

"We have received the email and video link, and we are thoroughly investigating the matter," said the police officer.

Tirupati Laddu controversy: What goes into the sacred sweet?

This legal action comes just days after Ganguly condemned a tragic incident at RG Kar Hospital, where a young woman was raped and murdered. Speaking on the matter, Ganguly expressed deep sorrow as a father, but also emphasized that one isolated incident should not define the overall safety of West Bengal or India.

Latest Videos