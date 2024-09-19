IND vs BAN 1st Test: Top-order collapses; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant steady the ship

The duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant are stitching together a good partnership, having taken the home side's score to 88/3 at lunch. India lost the priced wickets of captain Rohit Sharma (6), vice captain Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6) early on.

After India's top-order collapsed in the first Test against Bangladesh at Chepauk, the duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant are stitching together a good partnership, having taken the home side's score to 88/3 at lunch. India lost the priced wickets of captain Rohit Sharma (6), vice captain Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6) early on.

Pant, who is returning to Test cricket after a horrific car accident in December 2022, counterattacked with Jaiswal to steady the ship and put pressure on Bangladesh bowlers. The due have added 44 runs at lunch. Pant struck 33 runs from 44 balls, including five boundaries, while Jaiswal scored 37 from 67 deliveries, with six fours to his name.

India suffered an early set back at MA Chidambaram Stadium as Rohit was dismissed in the fourth over. India skipper was caught by Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at second slip off the bowling of Hasan Mahmud. Things go worse for the home side as Mahmud struck once again in the seventh over. This time it was the vice captain Gill.

The right-handed batsman flicked the leg-sided deliver straight to the wicketkeeper Litton Das. Mahmud was spot on with his line and length and the right-arm pacer got his third wicket of the day in the ninth over. The 24-year-old pitched the ball up, tempting Kohli to drive through the covers, got the slightest of edges and carried straight to Litton.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Naeem Hasan.

