Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coldplay Concert 2025 in India: Check dates, venue, ticket prices and more

    Coldplay, a British rock band, will perform in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. The band will allegedly play in Mumbai. The organisers also teased a "mystery guest" at the concert, which will be announced later
     

    Coldplay Concert 2025 in India: Check dates, venue, ticket prices and more RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    After much wait and anticipation, the global rock band Coldplay is all set to visit India for their special concert in 2025. The concert will take place in Mumbai, and as soon as they announced the date on social media, fans were in a frenzy.

    Coldplay will perform as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. BookMyShow Live shared the news with a small teaser on its social media handle.

    And now, the exact dates and venue for the concert is finally out, and the organisers announced that a special surprise has been planned for fans as well. On Thursday, BookMyShow announced that the British rock band will enthrall its desi fans in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, next year. The concert will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

    Tickets for the much-awaited Coldplay concert will go live on September 22, 2024, at 12 noon on BookMyShow. Coldplay also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at 12 noon on November 22, 2024, on BookMyShow. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price.

    "Mystery guest to be announced soon," the post read.

    The post garnered thousands of likes as soon as it was shared, and fans gushed how it was the best start to their morning.

    Coldplay in India
    Coldplay previously played in India in 2016, as part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band was formed in 1997 and consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

    Some of the band's most famous songs include 'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Don't Panic', 'Viva la Vida', and 'In My Place'. Coldplay is also expected to release a new album on October 4, and its tracks will be performed during the 2025 Mumbai performance. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We went to same college...', Anushka Sharma shared why it gets awkward when she meets Deepika Padukone ATG

    'We went to same college...', Anushka Sharma shared why it gets awkward when she meets Deepika Padukone

    WATCH Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya touches legendary Shiva Rajkumar's feet, fans say, "Sanskari daughter" RBA

    WATCH: Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya touches legendary Shiva Rajkumar's feet, fans say, "Sanskari daughter

    Shabana Azmi turns 74: Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha and others celebrate veteran actor's birthday [PICTURES] ATG

    Shabana Azmi turns 74: Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha and others celebrate veteran actor's birthday [PICTURES]

    Weve all learned to survive with very little during the lockdown," says Barkha Bisht

    We've all learned to survive with very little during the lockdown," says Barkha Bisht

    WATCH: Nagarjuna's action-packed scene LEAKED from Rajinikanth's Coolie, fans go wild NTI

    WATCH: Nagarjuna's action-packed scene LEAKED from Rajinikanth's Coolie, fans go wild

    Recent Stories

    We went to same college...', Anushka Sharma shared why it gets awkward when she meets Deepika Padukone ATG

    'We went to same college...', Anushka Sharma shared why it gets awkward when she meets Deepika Padukone

    Mint to Fennel: 5 Natural herbs that effectively eliminate bad breath without chemicals NTI

    Mint to Fennel: 5 Natural herbs that effectively eliminate bad breath without chemicals

    Too many deliveries? Delhi society's notice asking to hire personal security guard sparks debate gcw

    Too many deliveries? Delhi society's notice asking to hire personal security guard sparks debate

    Union Cabinet extends Rs 35000 crore scheme to support farmers and stabilize prices vkp

    Union Cabinet extends Rs 35000 crore scheme to support farmers and stabilize prices

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-539 September 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-539 September 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon