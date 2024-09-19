Coldplay Concert 2025 in India: Check dates, venue, ticket prices and more

Coldplay, a British rock band, will perform in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. The band will allegedly play in Mumbai. The organisers also teased a "mystery guest" at the concert, which will be announced later

After much wait and anticipation, the global rock band Coldplay is all set to visit India for their special concert in 2025. The concert will take place in Mumbai, and as soon as they announced the date on social media, fans were in a frenzy.

Coldplay will perform as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. BookMyShow Live shared the news with a small teaser on its social media handle.

And now, the exact dates and venue for the concert is finally out, and the organisers announced that a special surprise has been planned for fans as well. On Thursday, BookMyShow announced that the British rock band will enthrall its desi fans in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, next year. The concert will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Tickets for the much-awaited Coldplay concert will go live on September 22, 2024, at 12 noon on BookMyShow. Coldplay also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at 12 noon on November 22, 2024, on BookMyShow. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price.

"Mystery guest to be announced soon," the post read.

The post garnered thousands of likes as soon as it was shared, and fans gushed how it was the best start to their morning.

Coldplay in India

Coldplay previously played in India in 2016, as part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band was formed in 1997 and consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

Some of the band's most famous songs include 'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Don't Panic', 'Viva la Vida', and 'In My Place'. Coldplay is also expected to release a new album on October 4, and its tracks will be performed during the 2025 Mumbai performance.

