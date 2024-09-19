'Hate is not the answer': US lawmaker highlights namaste's value to decry BAPS Temple vandalism in NY (WATCH)

In a poignant display of solidarity and resolve against hate, US Congressman Tom Suozzi has condemned the recent desecration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York. Addressing the issue on the floor of the House of Representatives, Suozzi emphasized the importance of mutual respect and the Hindu gesture of 'namaste' as symbols of respect, unity and love in the face of rising bigotry.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, a revered Hindu temple located on Long Island, was targeted late Sunday night, with vandals defacing the site with hateful graffiti. The attack occurred just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the US, further amplifying the incident's significance on both a local and international level.

During his speech, Suozzi condemned the vandalism as part of a troubling trend of increasing hate crimes and bigotry across the United States. “Hate has always been a part of human existence, but today we witness a disturbing rise in hate crimes,” Suozzi said. “Late Sunday night, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir was desecrated with vile hate and bigotry against the Hindu community.”

He underscored the Hindu practice of 'namaste,' a gesture of respect and recognition of the divine in each person, as a powerful reminder of the need for respect and understanding among all communities.

"I've seen Hindus many times and many of you as well, when they place their hands together and bow they say 'namaste'. When they do that they are recognizing the divinity in the person in front of them. They are showing their respect for the person in front of them. We really need to recognize that with all of our fellow human beings that we are all special made in God's image and need to treat each other with more respect. What's happening that we see these acts of vandalism, bigotry and hate happening so often. Is it because of the inflammatory rhetoric we hear all the time? Is it because of extremism? Is it because of the lack of accountability?" Suozzi added.

He also called for both immediate legal action against the perpetrators and long-term educational efforts to promote love and respect.

"What do we need to do to address the problem because hate is not the answer. Love is the answer. In the short term, we need to hold vandals, criminals and people who commit hate crimes accountable. We need law enforcement to work to apprehend these criminals and we need prosecutors to prosecute them to hold them accountable because people can't just say whatever they want regardless of the impact it has on other human beings. In the long-term, we need to do a much better job educating people about the importance of love and respect for other people," the US Congressman further said.

In his concluding remarks, Suozzi reiterated the core values of mutual respect and unity. “On Monday, I stood in unity with the BAPS community, gathering with state and local officials, people from different religions, and politicians from all levels,” Suozzi said. “We spoke about the values that people of the BAPS community stand for, that Long Islanders stand for, that New Yorkers stand for, that Americans stand for. Let’s remember the importance of mutual respect and love and the role they play here in our country and in our world.”

A spokesperson from the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in a statement condemned the defacement. “Peace, respect, and harmony for all, regardless of background or faith, are the bedrock of religious freedom in the United States,” the statement read.

The Indian Consulate General in New York also denounced the act of vandalism, calling it “unacceptable” and urging swift action from US law enforcement. The incident has spurred a chorus of condemnation from over two dozen American lawmakers, reflecting a broad bipartisan commitment to addressing hate and intolerance.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the act as despicable and called for unity among Americans. “I am appalled by the despicable acts of vandalism targeting the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville. As our country faces a surge in political violence and acts of bigotry, we must stand together as Americans against all forms of hate,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described the act as “vile” and insisted that hate has no place in New York or the broader American landscape. Similarly, Congressman Rich McCormick expressed deep sadness over the desecration, framing it as an attempt to incite hatred and division. “We must come together to show that love and understanding will always triumph over intolerance and division,” McCormick said.

Melville, located in Suffolk County on Long Island, is approximately 28 kilometers from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, a 16,000-seat venue where Prime Minister Modi is set to address a major community event on September 22.

