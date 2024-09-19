Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asif Ali's 'Kishkindha Kaandam' tops BookMyShow with over 90,000 tickets sold in 24 hours

    In an impressive milestone, the Malayalam film Kishkindha Kaandam, starring Asif Ali has become the highest-selling film on BookMyShow in the last 24 hours, selling over 90,000 tickets. The movie is leading across all films and languages currently playing in Indian theaters, an achievement made even more remarkable by it being a mid-week figure.

    Asif Ali's 'Kishkindha Kaandam' tops BookMyShow with over 90000 tickets sold in 24 Hours
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 12:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    Asif Ali's latest film Kishkindha Kaandam, released during the Onam season, is making waves and gaining significant audience attention. Defying traditional expectations of festive releases, the movie is steadily advancing. As a mystery thriller, it has been riding high on strong word-of-mouth publicity from the very first day, drawing in larger crowds with each passing day.

    In a remarkable achievement, Kishkindha Kaandam has emerged as the top-selling movie on the popular online ticket booking platform BookMyShow over the past 24 hours. Leading the charts across all languages and films currently in Indian theaters, the movie has sold over 90,000 tickets in just one day. This impressive feat is even more significant as it was achieved on a weekday, Wednesday. The film's box office performance is expected to soar even higher over the upcoming weekend.

    After Kakshi Amminippilla, director Dinjith Ayyathan returns with Kishkindha Kaandam. The film's story and cinematography are crafted by Bahul Ramesh, marking his debut as a screenwriter. Bahul, who has previously gained recognition as a cinematographer, brings his unique vision to the script. Alongside Asif Ali, veteran actor Vijayraghavan delivers a standout performance, while Aparna Balamurali portrays another significant character. The film is produced by Joby George under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments.

    Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandam has reportedly earned Rs 12.3 crore from Kerala alone. Outside Kerala, the film has collected Rs 1.85 crore within India. Internationally, the total earnings have reached Rs 6.85 crore. However, reports indicate that the film made only Rs 45 lakh on its release day.
     

