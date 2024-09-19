Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata rape and murder case: Bengali Actor Ritwick Chakraborty slams comparison of Jr doctors to terrorists

    Ritwick Chakraborty strongly condemns Saugata Roy's statement questioning the safety of the healthcare system. He expresses solidarity with junior doctors' demands and urges everyone to support them.

    Kolkata rape and murder case: Bengali Actor Ritwick Chakraborty slams comparison of Jr doctors to terrorists RBA
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    The murder and rape case of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital continues to shake West Bengal, with Tollywood standing in solidarity. Several Tollywood stars have made headlines for their protests, and now Ritwick Chakraborty has joined the list. He has been vocal on social media and has protested on the streets.

    Recently, Saugata Roy, a Member of Parliament from the ruling party, compared the protesting junior doctors to the Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale. This has sparked outrage, with Ritwick Chakraborty being among those who have condemned the statement.

    The actor took to social media and wrote, "So you must be in favor of bribing your way to becoming a doctor? You support threatening to increase marks? Are you eager to witness the insecurity faced by doctors? Do you feel a strong urge to turn a blind eye to the irregularities in the healthcare system? Is that why you are against the junior doctors' protest?"

    Many ordinary people have stood by Ritwick, expressing their support. The protest, which began on August 12, saw a night-long demonstration on August 14. Almost everyone took to the streets to protest against the RG Kar incident. While the protest was initiated by doctors, it saw the participation of citizens from all walks of life. Tollywood stars also joined the movement, taking out a procession from their association. Stars from both television and cinema were seen in the rally. They also protested on social media. Now, Ritwick has made headlines for his support of the protesting doctors.

    The protests are still ongoing. The junior doctors have met with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee several times, putting forward their demands. The situation remains complex, with the next hearing scheduled for September 27.

