    WATCH: Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya touches legendary Shiva Rajkumar's feet, fans say, "Sanskari daughter"

    Aaradhya Bachchan recently stole the show at the 2024 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), not only for her appearance beside her mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but also for a simple gesture that struck a chord with viewers. 

    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Aaradhya Bachchan is her mother, Aishwarya Rai's biggest fan, and the latest video from the SIIMA 2024 in Dubai proves it. In the newly released footage, she can be seen sprinting towards her mother to give her a hard hug after leaving the stage with Chiyaan Vikram. Aishwarya Rai was awarded Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) for her portrayal in Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam.

    Aishwarya and Aaradhya then met Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar and spoke with him. Aaradhya welcomed Shiva Rajkumar with folded palms and knelt to his feet to get his grace. Numerous netizens noted Aaradhya's act and praised the little girl for her tremendous respect for seniors. Touching the feet, known as "pranam," is a traditional Indian method of obtaining blessings from elders. In a society where cultural norms are sometimes overlooked, Aaradhya's actions exemplify the upbringing and ideals taught to her by her mother, Aishwarya Rai.


    The popular post's comment area was swamped with replies, including one person who said, "Aishwarya has raised a sanskari daughter." The term "sanskari" refers to a person who was raised with positive cultural values. This statement of respect became a recurring motif as people compared Aaradhya's humility to today's youngsters' contemporary, sometimes fast-paced, lifestyles.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)


    The video is from SIIMA 2024, which was held in Dubai on September 14. Aishwarya Rai and Chiyaan Vikram approached the stage and received accolades for their roles in Ponniyin Selvan. In the footage, Vikram can assist Aishwarya as she exits the stage.

    When Aishwarya Rai received the prize, Aaradhya caught the scene on her phone. Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, and Vikram sat in the front row, enjoying the award presentation and star dance routines.

