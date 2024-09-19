Citadel season 2: Priyanka Chopra returns to set as Nadia; shares BTS tour of sets - WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is back to work after celebrating Nick Jonas’s birthday and has returned to the set of Citadel Season 2. Sharing behind-the-scenes content, she teased her upcoming project, leaving fans excited for the next chapter of this action-packed spy thriller series

Priyanka Chopra recently thrilled her fans with an exciting update on her social media after taking a brief pause to celebrate her husband Nick Jonas's birthday. The actress is now back at work and preparing for her next project. She shared with her followers that she had returned to the set of Citadel Season 2 and provided a behind-the-scenes look, which generated much anticipation.

In the video she posted, Priyanka started with a mirror selfie before moving on to the Citadel set, where she sported a sleek black outfit and a sharp ponytail. She was seen wearing sunglasses and subtly inviting her followers to join her on the set. Prior to this, she had uploaded a clip of her commute to the set, captioning it “Hello Citadel S 2.” In August, she had teased her audience with a video showcasing her striking honey-hued eye color, asking fans what they thought of the new look. She paired the eye color with a beige and white striped top, minimal nude makeup, golden hoops, and layered necklaces, with the video captioned, “Citadel prep! Here we go!”

Citadel, a spy thriller series created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, is executive produced by the Russo brothers. The first season, which premiered on April 28, 2023, featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles of agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, alongside a talented supporting cast including Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.

For the upcoming second season, new faces will be added to the cast, such as Merle Dandridge, Rahul Kohli, Michael Trucco, Matt Berry, and Gabriel Leone. Jack Reynor is also set to join the ensemble, adding more depth to the series.

Furthermore, several Citadel spin-offs are in development, each set in different global locations. The Italian spin-off, Citadel: Diana, led by Matilda De Angelis, will be released on October 10. This six-episode espionage drama, directed by Arnaldo Catinari, is set to expand the Citadel universe with more thrilling plots.

Additionally, the Indian spin-off, Citadel: Honey Bunny, is set to premiere on November 7, featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The teaser has already caused a buzz with intense action sequences starring both actors.

