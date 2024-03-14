WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan teaches his iconic signature pose to Ed Sheeran; Farah Khan shares video

Shah Rukh Khan met Ed Sheeran in Mumbai before the singer's concert. Farah Khan joined them. Ed Sheeran is currently in India and will perform at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on March 16, 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran shocked the internet when they recreated the Bollywood superstar's iconic stance. Ed stunned fans late Wednesday night when he shared a video with Shah Rukh. The artist, who is in India for a concert this weekend, stated that he met Shah Rukh and Farah Khan and then shared a video of what appears to be Mannat. In the video, SRK teaches Ed his trademark posture.

The video shows Ed Sheeran following Shah Rukh's example and nailing the stance. Shah Rukh, impressed with his efforts, moved in towards him, appearing to embrace and kiss his head. However, the footage was cut before the scene could play out. Ed posted a video with the tune Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om with the caption, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together….”

Excited fans asked Ed, “WHY DID YOU CUT THE KISS ♥️?” Meanwhile, a thrilled Armaan Malik commented, “finally!! .” Farah, who recorded the video for them, commented, “If this was the last thing I directed i ll die happy ♥️.” She also shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, “When u get to direct Ed sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? …. #SherKhan of course @iamsrk @teddysphotos.” A few were also in shock by the crossover.

Ed is having the time of his life in Mumbai. The musician quietly arrived and gave his first public performance at a school. He was observed interacting with a group of children and singing songs with them. He then met Ayushmann Khurrana and attended a reception held in his honour by Armaan Malik. Photos and videos from both incidents went viral.