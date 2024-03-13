Entertainment

What gifts did celebrities give Anant Ambani, Radhika on pre-wedding?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave Anant Ambani a pair of Air Jordan shoes and a Gucci-made clutch of diamonds to Radhika Merchant.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan gifted Anant Ambani with a unique watch designed specifically for him and he handed the bride, Radhika, a set of diamond earrings.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's gift for the couple was a Mercedes Benz 300 SLR worth Rs 5 crore.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra gifted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant gold and diamond Ganpati and Lakshmi idols.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal handed the bride a diamond bracelet and necklace. 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gave Anant and Radhika personalized diamond watches which were worth Rs 1 crore each.

