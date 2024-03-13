What gifts did celebrities give Anant Ambani, Radhika on pre-wedding?

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave Anant Ambani a pair of Air Jordan shoes and a Gucci-made clutch of diamonds to Radhika Merchant.
Salman Khan gifted Anant Ambani with a unique watch designed specifically for him and he handed the bride, Radhika, a set of diamond earrings.
Shah Rukh Khan's gift for the couple was a Mercedes Benz 300 SLR worth Rs 5 crore.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra gifted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant gold and diamond Ganpati and Lakshmi idols.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal handed the bride a diamond bracelet and necklace.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gave Anant and Radhika personalized diamond watches which were worth Rs 1 crore each.