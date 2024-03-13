Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sobhita Dhulipala looks dreamy as she drops HOT pictures in bridal look

    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

    Sobhita Dhulipala took the internet by storm as she posted a series of pictures on Instagram of her bridal look.

    article_image1

    Sobhita Dhulipala is an extremely prominent actress in the profession and has carved out a space for herself through her performances. 

    article_image2

    She was last seen in The 'Night Manager Part 2' and 'Made in Heaven 2' and made an impression on everyone's mind. 

    article_image3

    Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala took the internet by storm as she posted a series of pictures on Instagram.

    article_image4

    In the pictures, she showed off her curves in white bridal attire and looked stunning as she curled her hair and wore bold jewellery.

    article_image5

    In the pictures, she looked stunning in a white long gown that had heavy work on it. She completed her look with white pearl necklace.

    article_image6

    Sobhita Dhulipala looked hot kept her hair in curls and showed her collar bones. The strap of the outfit came with a flowry strap.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat spotted leaving his house in yellow kurta, netizens love his Haldi look RKK

    WATCH: Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat spotted leaving his house in yellow kurta, netizens love his Haldi look

    Atlee to charge THIS massive amount for Allu Arjun-starrer film, to become highest paid South director NIR

    Atlee to charge THIS massive amount for Allu Arjun-starrer film, to become highest paid South director

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan makes a promise to his wife, children, 'Jab tak tumhara baap zinda hai..'

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan makes a promise to his wife, children, 'Jab tak tumhara baap zinda hai..'

    Sharon Stone reveals THIS producer asked her to sleep with actor so that he could save the film, Read RKK

    Sharon Stone reveals THIS producer asked her to sleep with actor so that he could save the film, Read

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran dances to Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' song, does hook step with Armaan Malik NIR

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran dances to Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' song, does hook step with Armaan Malik

    Recent Stories

    Rakhi Sawant mention adds zing to Israeli Embassy's whimsical take on 'What's Wrong with India' (WATCH) AJR

    Rakhi Sawant mention adds zing to Israeli Embassy's whimsical take on 'What's Wrong with India' (WATCH)

    Royal 'Katespiracy' plot thickens as Princess of Wales comes under fire for sharing edited photo avv

    Royal 'Katespiracy' plot thickens as Princess of Wales comes under fire for sharing edited photo

    Tennis Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarter-finals, Tsitsipas falls: Indian Wells Tennis drama unfolds osf

    Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarter-finals, Tsitsipas falls: Indian Wells Tennis drama unfolds

    BREAKING European Parliament adopts landmark EU media freedom law snt

    European Parliament adopts landmark media freedom law to protect journalists, combat political interference

    Adani Group stocks take a hammering on Dalal Street; shed Rs 1.26 lakh crore in market capitalisation

    Adani Group stocks take a hammering on Dalal Street; shed Rs 1.26 lakh crore in market capitalisation

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon