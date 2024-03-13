Sobhita Dhulipala looks dreamy as she drops HOT pictures in bridal look

Sobhita Dhulipala took the internet by storm as she posted a series of pictures on Instagram of her bridal look.

Sobhita Dhulipala is an extremely prominent actress in the profession and has carved out a space for herself through her performances.

She was last seen in The 'Night Manager Part 2' and 'Made in Heaven 2' and made an impression on everyone's mind.

In the pictures, she showed off her curves in white bridal attire and looked stunning as she curled her hair and wore bold jewellery.

In the pictures, she looked stunning in a white long gown that had heavy work on it. She completed her look with white pearl necklace.

Sobhita Dhulipala looked hot kept her hair in curls and showed her collar bones. The strap of the outfit came with a flowry strap.