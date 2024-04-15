Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda share ADORABLE wedding video, 'We found ourselves..'

    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's stunning destination wedding took place in Manesar, Gurgaon.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda posted a new video from their stunning destination wedding in Manesar, Gurgaon, earlier this year. On Monday morning, the couple took to social media and shared a wonderful video that not only provided insight into their wedding festivities but also demonstrated the two's emotional closeness and love. 

    Apart from the fun that occurred during the pre-wedding ceremonies, the movie also showed Pulkit's love letter to his wife as the festivities began. Tons of bear embrace followed as the couple showed their family and friends how much they adored each other.

    The video

    Pulkit and Kriti enjoyed a sundowner wedding at a posh hotel in Gurugram. The two wore Anamika Khanna couture gowns that had been modified. Kriti used several colors of pink in her lehenga, and Pulkit had Hindu shlokas stitched on his sherwani. 

    The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, after which the couple went back to the groom's childhood home in Delhi before flying straight to Mumbai and distributing sweets to the paparazzi.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 3:33 PM IST
