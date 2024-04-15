Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' comes to an end after 15 years? Details here

    'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' producer revealed that he received a shutdown warning, even through the show's viewership steadily rose.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    The popular television show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', which premiered in 2009, continues to occupy a key position in the television market after 15 years. The show has a loyal following and is regarded among the top five television shows. Despite TRP fluctuations and trolling, producer Rajan Shahi has kept the show going for the past 15 years. He recently addressed shutdown rumors at the Shahi Iftaar Party on his other show, Anupamaa.

    Producer Shahi offered invitations to performers from various television shows, including 'Anupamaa', 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte', 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si', 'Woh Toh Hai Albela', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', and others. He asked actors he had previously worked with to attend the event. Shahi also used the celebration as an occasion to address the media.

    At the event, the producer spoke about 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and claimed that he had gotten a message to discontinue the show. He reported receiving similar notices from the programming staff on multiple occasions. He revealed that anytime 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' received a shutdown warning, its viewership steadily rose. This shows that the audience enjoys the performance and wants it to continue for the foreseeable future.

    Since its inception, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has always performed well on the BARC rating lists. It airs on StarPlus and Hotstar every day at 9:30 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

