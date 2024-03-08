WATCH: Mukesh Ambani terms Shah Rukh Khan as son Anant’s ‘godfather’ at pre-wedding festivities

In a video, Mukesh Ambani is seen on the stage greeting his guests and then invites Shah Rukh Khan on stage by emphasizing the actor's close relationship with his family.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities ended on Thursday after a 3-day grand event. The Ambani family had invited Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, as well as global business titans such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, the Adanis, and others. While Rihanna's performance kicked off the festivities, it was SRK, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan's performance that captivated all of the visitors. Several videos from the three-day event have circulated on social media.

In a video, Mukesh Ambani greets his guests and invites SRK on stage by emphasizing the actor's close relationship with his family. He is heard adding, "Since Anant was a boy, he has had a godfather." Mukesh then asks his wife, Nita, to get SRK to the stage.

Shah Rukh Khan at pre-wedding festivities

Shah Rukh was a good sport throughout the three-day event held in Jamnagar, Gujarat. One of the films released online shows the Pathaan actor addressing the audience and tempting them with his charisma.