Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Mukesh Ambani terms Shah Rukh Khan as son Anant’s ‘godfather’ at pre-wedding festivities

    In a video, Mukesh Ambani is seen on the stage greeting his guests and then invites Shah Rukh Khan on stage by emphasizing the actor's close relationship with his family.

    WATCH: Mukesh Ambani terms Shah Rukh Khan as son Anant's 'grandfather' at pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities ended on Thursday after a 3-day grand event. The Ambani family had invited Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, as well as global business titans such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, the Adanis, and others. While Rihanna's performance kicked off the festivities, it was SRK, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan's performance that captivated all of the visitors. Several videos from the three-day event have circulated on social media.

    In a video, Mukesh Ambani greets his guests and invites SRK on stage by emphasizing the actor's close relationship with his family. He is heard adding, "Since Anant was a boy, he has had a godfather." Mukesh then asks his wife, Nita, to get SRK to the stage. 

    The video

    Also read: Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS

    Shah Rukh Khan at pre-wedding festivities

    Shah Rukh was a good sport throughout the three-day event held in Jamnagar, Gujarat. One of the films released online shows the Pathaan actor addressing the audience and tempting them with his charisma.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS

    Womens Day 2024: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan honor women's contributions in their lived; Read on NIR

    Women's Day 2024: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan honor women's contributions in their lives; Read on

    Akira Toriyama, legendary Manga creator passes away at 68 ATG

    Akira Toriyama, legendary Manga creator passes away at 68

    Oscars 2024: Presenters, hosts to nominations, performances; All you need to know RBA

    Oscars 2024: Presenters, hosts to nominations, performances; All you need to know

    International Women's Day 2024: Meet 7 powerhouse women of independent music RBA

    International Women's Day 2024: Meet 7 powerhouse women of independent music

    Recent Stories

    Have strongly taken up matter': Government on Indians duped into working for Russian Army gcw

    Strong action taken against agents for duping Indians to work in Russian Army: Govt

    Major Security Boost: Over 1000 National Guard deployed to New York subways in crime-fighting initiative avv

    Major Security Boost: Over 1000 National Guard deployed to New York subways in crime-fighting initiative

    6 reasons why you must read Shrimad Bhagavad Gita before old age anr

    6 reasons why you must read Shrimad Bhagavad Gita before old age

    After water crisis, Karnataka grapples with power shortage vkp

    After water crisis, Karnataka grapples with power shortage

    cricket 'Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho': Spectators' chant during IND vs ENG Test while Shubman Gill bats goes viral (WATCH) osf

    'Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho': Spectators' chant during IND vs ENG Test while Shubman Gill bats goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon