Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS

Premalu Telugu Review: Along with two Telugu releases, Bhimaa and Gaami, Premalu's Telugu version debuted on Maha Shivaratri. Here are some tweets for you to view. Check out the tweets below.

Girish A.D. has written and directed Premalu, the latest exciting romantic comedy-drama. This Malayalam film, released on February 9 in India and on February 15 worldwide, is now running well in cinemas and receiving amazing reviews. Because of the film's box-office success, Tollywood film producers purchased the Telugu dubbing rights and will distribute it in both Telugu-speaking states on March 8.

Along with two spectacular straight Telugu releases, Bhimaa and Gaami, Premalu's Telugu version debuted on Maha Sivarathri. The creators of Premalu chose to postpone the film's theatrical run because it is still performing well.

This new-age love drama is set in Hyderabad. The protagonist, Sachin, chases romance before being unwittingly involved in two females and two relationships. What follows is an entertaining rollercoaster through complicated twists and turns.



Malayalam dubbed/orginal films will be successful in Tamil Nadu if the movie has some Tamil connection and will be successful in Telugu if the movie is a mass film.#ManjummelBoys #Premalu pic.twitter.com/kBMt373iMB — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) March 8, 2024

Telugu cinema fans have already reserved tickets to see the coming-of-age romantic comedy, which will be released globally on March 8. As they saw the film, they expressed their thoughts on Premalu Telugu film via their social media accounts.

#PremaluReview:



Positives:

- Writing and Direction 👌

- Performances 💥💯

- Meme References 🥳

- Good Dialogues and Telugu Dub 👌

- Music 🖤😀

- Production Values 👌👌



Negatives:

- Routine Story

- Little Lag in the 1st and 2nd Half



"A Cute Entertainer"



Follow 👉… pic.twitter.com/t7Emq5Uzg1 — Movies4u (@Movies4uOfficl) March 7, 2024

Here are some tweets for you to view. Check out the tweets below.



Haaa loved it!! Telugu dubbing baledhu annaru trailer chusi,kaani chala bagundi..Kumari aunty,kurchi madatha petti, mahalakshmi tiffins, avesham star reference add chesaru..music is to gooddd..personal ga rom-coms chala istam andhuke baaga nachindi #Premalu #PremaluReview pic.twitter.com/z7TsSJV8nG — Vamsi Reddy (@vamsidharreddys) March 8, 2024

This romantic comedy stars Naslen as Sachin, Mamitha Baiju as Reenu, Shyam Mohan as Aadhi, Sangeeth Prathap as Amal, Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Althaf Salim, Shameer Khan, Ranjith Narayan Kurup, AR Rajaganesh, K.S. Prasad, and Mathew Thomas in significant parts.

Girish A.D. co-wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the Bhavana Studios brand. Ajmal Sabu operated the camera, and Akash Joseph Varghese served as the editor. Vishnu Vijay created the film's full background soundtrack and music. Kiran Josey co-wrote the film Premalu.