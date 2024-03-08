Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS

    Premalu Telugu Review: Along with two Telugu releases, Bhimaa and Gaami, Premalu's Telugu version debuted on Maha Shivaratri. Here are some tweets for you to view. Check out the tweets below.
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    Girish A.D. has written and directed Premalu, the latest exciting romantic comedy-drama. This Malayalam film, released on February 9 in India and on February 15 worldwide, is now running well in cinemas and receiving amazing reviews. Because of the film's box-office success, Tollywood film producers purchased the Telugu dubbing rights and will distribute it in both Telugu-speaking states on March 8.

    Along with two spectacular straight Telugu releases, Bhimaa and Gaami, Premalu's Telugu version debuted on Maha Sivarathri. The creators of Premalu chose to postpone the film's theatrical run because it is still performing well.

    This new-age love drama is set in Hyderabad. The protagonist, Sachin, chases romance before being unwittingly involved in two females and two relationships. What follows is an entertaining rollercoaster through complicated twists and turns. 
     

    Telugu cinema fans have already reserved tickets to see the coming-of-age romantic comedy, which will be released globally on March 8. As they saw the film, they expressed their thoughts on Premalu Telugu film via their social media accounts. 

     

    Here are some tweets for you to view. Check out the tweets below.
     

    This romantic comedy stars Naslen as Sachin, Mamitha Baiju as Reenu, Shyam Mohan as Aadhi, Sangeeth Prathap as Amal, Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Althaf Salim, Shameer Khan, Ranjith Narayan Kurup, AR Rajaganesh, K.S. Prasad, and Mathew Thomas in significant parts.

    Girish A.D. co-wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the Bhavana Studios brand. Ajmal Sabu operated the camera, and Akash Joseph Varghese served as the editor. Vishnu Vijay created the film's full background soundtrack and music. Kiran Josey co-wrote the film Premalu.

     

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 3:41 PM IST
