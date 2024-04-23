Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Mohanlal dances to Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan's songs at award show in Kochi (Video)

    Mohanlal gave a special performance at an award ceremony in Kochi, Kerala. He performed Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zinda Banda' from Jawan.

    At an award presentation in Kochi, Malayalam actor Mohanlal lit up the dance floor with his performance of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zinda Banda' song from 'Jawan'. He also performed Rajinikanth's song 'Hukum' from 'Jailer'. A video of Mohanlal dancing to these chartbusters is currently doing the rounds on social media. At the age of 63, Mohanlal performed an intense dancing routine that piqued many people's interest.

    The 'Barroz' actor delivered a unique performance at the Vanitha Film Awards 2024. He was seen sporting a cheetah-printed shirt, brown leather trousers and jacket, reminiscent of his classic style from 'Jailer'.

    For those who are unaware, 'Zinda Banda' was a chartbuster from Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's 'Jawan'. Anirudh Ravichander composed the song. 'Jawan' became one of the highest-grossing Indian films, earning more than Rs 1,100 crore globally.

    Mohanlal appeared in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer', directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Anirudh Ravichander also composed the film's music. 'Jailer' made more than Rs 600 crore globally and became a blockbuster.

    Mohanlal is currently filming for Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan. He just announced his 360th film, which will reunite him with Shobhana and be directed by Tharun Moorthy. In addition to these films, he is now working on Barroz, Ram, and Vrushabha.

