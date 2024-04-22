Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Fawad Khan booked full restaurant for Mumtaz during her visit to Pakistan?

    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

    Veteran actress Mumtaz is regarded as one of the finest actresses of Hindi cinema and is a recipient of two Filmfare Awards.

    article_image1

    The 76-year-old Mumtaz recently took a trip to Pakistan and in an interview, she shared her experience.

    article_image2

    Talking about it, the 'Brahmachari' said that actor Fawad Khan especially booked an entire restaurant for her.

    article_image3

    Mumtaz also revealed that singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sang for her despite not feeling well and that was a very sweet gesture. 

    article_image4

    Mumtaz has shared Instagram photos with everyone, including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan, and Ghulam Ali.

    article_image5

    She claimed that wherever she went, people came forward to express her affection and gifts. She was there with her sister. 

    article_image6

    Fawad Khan worked in Hindi films such as 'Khoobsurat', 'Kapoor and Sons', and more before the government banned Pakistani actors in Bollywood. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Purists or orthodox will oppose', Srijit Mukherjee on reviving Uttam Kumar for 'Oti Uttam'; Read on ATG

    'Purists or orthodox will oppose', Srijit Mukherjee on reviving Uttam Kumar for 'Oti Uttam'; Read on

    Photos and video: Pakistani star Hania Aamir hangs out with Badshah in Dubai; fans go gaga over their post RBA

    Photos and video: Pakistani star Hania Aamir hangs out with Badshah in Dubai; fans go gaga over their post

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Esha Deol campaigns for her mother BJP MP Hema Malini, amidst lip job rumours RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Esha Deol campaigns for her mother BJP MP Hema Malini, amidst lip job rumours

    Ranveer Singh files police case over deepfake video RKK

    BREAKING: Ranveer Singh files police case over deepfake video that showed him endorsing political party

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did wild card entry Pooja Krishna quit the show? rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did wild card entry Pooja Krishna quit the show?

    Recent Stories

    Sonali Raut BOLD pictures: 6 times 'The Xpose' actress looked HOT in bikini RKK

    Sonali Raut BOLD pictures: 6 times 'The Xpose' actress looked HOT in bikini

    Sports World No.1 men's doubles Rohan Bopanna conferred with Padma Shri in glittering ceremony (WATCH) osf

    World No.1 men's doubles Rohan Bopanna conferred with Padma Shri in glittering ceremony (WATCH)

    President confers Padma awards in glittering ceremony; check full list of recipients (WATCH) AJR

    President Murmu confers Padma Awards 2024 in glittering ceremony; full list of 132 recipients (WATCH)

    Football Is Xavi Hernandez considering major U-turn over his decision to leave Barcelona? osf

    Is Xavi Hernandez considering major U-turn over his decision to leave Barcelona?

    Ex Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar calls PM Modi 'Shani', says 'will get rid of him on June 4' AJR

    Ex-K'taka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar calls PM Modi 'Shani', says 'will get rid of him on June 4' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon