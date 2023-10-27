Watch: Malaika Arora spotted with dark black bruise on her thighs; leaving fans worried

Malaika Arora was recently spotted in Mumbai's Bandra locality with a dark bruise on her thigh. This caused concern among social media users and her fans. In videos doing the rounds on social media, a 'bruised' Malaika was spotted wearing printed shorts and black T-shirt.

Malaika Arora, the fitness queen, always makes headlines. Photographers click her photos daily, from her date nights with Arjun Kapoor to being caught after the gym. On Thursday, the star drew attention when she was seen walking out of her house with a massive bruise on her leg.

Malaika may be coming out of her car and into a salon in the viral footage. She wore patterned shorts and a black T-shirt and looked stunning as always. She tried to hide her bruise from the camera as paparazzi gathered to photograph her, but a bruise as black as hers could be seen from miles away. The actor-model still needs to address it to the paparazzi.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, fans gathered on social media and expressed their curiosity about the bruise. One user wrote, "She would have covered it rather than wearing shorts."

Another user wrote, "heavy weight thigh exercise ki wajah se hua hai ..blood clot." Yet another user wrote, "Look that leg.. Something happened.. Health issue."

"Arey didi Itta he concern tha wo mark ka… toh full pants pehen leteeeee," wrote another social media user.

Another comment read, "Ye jaanboojh k dikha rahi hai taaki log pooche otherwise full pant pehan k aati." Some also called it a 'birth mark'.

Malaika Arora just celebrated her one-year birthday. Arjun Kapoor posted a meaningful Instagram post to her on her birthday and wished her a happy birthday. Sharing a mushy picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby !!! This picture is us. You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos."