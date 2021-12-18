Was that US President Joe Biden in Jonas Brothers' video? Watch

The Jonas Brothers have posted a reel on 'Bing Bong-Joe Byran' sound that has left Priyank Chopra in splits. But who was that at the end of the video? Was that the US President? Check out.

Jonas Brothers have taken social media by storm with their latest reel on Instagram. The three brothers – Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas – created a reel on the viral ‘Bing Bong Joe Byron’ sound for promoting vaccination in the United States of America. The brothers posted the reel on their band’s official page as well as their respective individual Instagram handles, leaving everyone into splits, including Priyanka Chopra.

What made this reel go viral was the cameo appearance of a world-famous leader. At the end of the video, when no one expects it, the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden appears in the reel. Yes, it is very much the US President playing a cameo in their video. Basically, Jonas Brothers collaborated on a video with the US President.

It was during the visit of the Jonas Brothers to the White House when the reel was made on the viral ‘Bing Bong Joe Byron’ sound. The purpose of the video was to encourage vaccinations in the US. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Nick Jonas tagged Joe Biden’s official presidential Instagram handled and asked him for a dinner together.

Joe Jonas begins the video saying ‘Bing Bong’ as Nick Jonas asks him if he is vaccinated. The eldest of the three, Kevin Jonas pops in the video from the inside of a box and says that he is (vaccinated). The camera then quickly pans to Nick Jonas who asks his elder brothers about who is the President; Joe Jonas the queue to answer saying ‘Byron’, as Kevin Jonas repeats it too.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas will return to ‘The Voice’? Has Ariana Grande REPLACED him? Here is what we know

Joe Jonas then asks the two brothers if they have to say something to Joe Biden to which Kevin and Nick quickly with: “Sup baby, take me out for dinner?” In the end, the camera pans for the light time, showing Joe Biden with a phone, pretending to record the video of the Jonas Brothers. The US President ends it with a smile, saying ‘We did it'. Priyanka Chopra, shared the video on her social media accounts calling it ‘so funny’ in the caption. The same video was also shared by the official page of POTUS.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of