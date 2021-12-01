  • Facebook
    All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story

    Dec 1, 2021, 2:50 PM IST

    It all started in the year 2016 on Twitter. In September that year, Nick Jonas had messaged Priyanka Chopra on Twitter, asking her to meet. To this, Priyanka Chopra reminded Nick Jonas of her team being able to read the messages, and therefore, asked him to drop a text instead.

    Cut to February 2017, the two finally met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. The same year in May, the couple attended the Met Gala together, and claimed to be “just friends”. A year later, in May 2018, the two went out on their first date where they watched ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at Hollywood Bowl with friends. Nick Jonas had posted a picture in which Priyanka Chopra was seen, making it obvious for the entire world. The talks regarding their relationship didn’t end just there. In fact, more fuel was added when Priyanka attended Nick’s cousin wedding as his plus one.

    Nick Jonas put a ring on their relationship in July 2018. He proposed to Priyanka in Crete with Tiffany's diamond ring costing $200,000. But the official confirmation came only in August when Nick put up a picture with Priyanka, captioning it as “Future Mrs Jonas”.

    After Priyanka’s bridal shower at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York and her Bachelorette party, the couple celebrated Thanksgiving together in Priyanka’s Mumbai residence with their friends and family. Finally, the two got married on December 01, 2018. Their wedding celebrations were held over a period of three days in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a traditional Hindu wedding as well as a church wedding. Their wedding celebrations continued with a number of receptions that the couple threw post their marriage.

