Nick Jonas will return to ‘The Voice’? Has Ariana Grande REPLACED him? Here is what we know

Nick Jonas has reportedly left the show ‘The voice’. There are constant talks about whether he will return to the show or not. While at the same time, there are also reports on whether he has been replaced by Ariana Grande in this year’s season. Read on to know the details.

After doing two seasons of ‘The Voice’, it was reported in March this year that Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, would be leaving the popular international singing reality show ‘The Voice’.

Now, singer Ariana Grande had made a big announcement saying that she will be joining the show, bidding goodbye with a “will miss you” message to Nick Jonas in a post that she put up on the microblogging site, Twitter.

Reacting to the news, John Legend welcomed Ariana Grande to the ‘Voice Family’. And so did Nick Jonas himself. In a tweet, Nick congratulated Ariana Grande, and welcomed her “to the family”. This is not the first time that Nick Jonas has quit the show. He had quit it prior to the filming of Season 19 being filmed. He was reportedly replaced by Gwen Stefani for the particular season.

Previously, at the beginning of this year, Nick Jonas of the ‘Jonas Brothers’ had injured his rib in an unfortunate bike accident. However, despite the accident, the singer did show up for the semi-finals of the show. He said he was doing ok and was all right when the show’s host, Carson Daly him about his health. However, the important question remains if whether Nick Jonas would return to the show at all. Well, there are chances that he may return to the ‘Voice’.

As per reports, Ariana Grande and her team had been negotiating with the show’s management to get her on ‘The Voice’ for some time now. Though this is not the singer’s first appearance on the show as she had performed her popular song ‘Into You’ during the finale episode of the 2016 season, Ariana Grande was never given the opportunity to become a coach on the show.

While Ariana Grande will be replacing Nick Jonas on the show, there are reports that the boy-band member will keep on rotations along with other stars. The reports also claimed that he shall make a comeback to the show soon.

