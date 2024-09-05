Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH)

    Cool Suresh showed his excitement for Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' by bringing a goat to see the film. A video of the actor at the theatre has gone viral. The crowd outside the cinema hall went wild at the unusual sight.

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH)
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 3:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay's ‘GOAT’ was released to massive fan excitement in cinemas. Amid much fanfare, a viral video of actor Cool Suresh arriving at the theatre with a goat to watch the film has emerged online. The video shows the actor walking around the theatre with a goat, posing for photographers. The crowd went wild at the unusual sight.

    In addition to this, celebrations are in full swing across Tamil Nadu and Kerala as fans rejoice over the release of Vijay's film. From bursting firecrackers to dancing to dhol beats and offering milk to the actor's posters, the excitement has reached a fever pitch among his supporters.

    Also Read: GOAT star Thalapathy Vijay to become Tamil Nadu CM in 2026? Here's what Actor Premgi said

    Watch the video here:

    Directed by Venkat Prabhu, 'GOAT' is an action-packed drama centred on Gandhi, a renowned Special Anti-Terrorism Squad (SATS) member. He is drawn back into action alongside his former teammates when a past mistake resurfaces, threatening their mission. The film also stars Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Premgi Amaren.

    Since its beginnings, The Greatest Of All Time has been a popular topic of conversation on social media. GOAT is garnering more interest than any of Vijay's other films because it is one of his final efforts. Vijay stated earlier that he would transition away from movies after beginning his political career. Vijay's political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, was founded in February, and the actor has stated that he will run in the 2026 State Assembly Elections. His party did not back any political grouping in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, which saw the DMK-led alliance sweep Tamil Nadu.

    Also Read: GOAT to Leo: 6 best films of Thalapathy Vijay to watch NOW


    After forming Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, Vijay is allegedly preparing for his maiden political gathering. According to The Print, Vijay has directed his party cadre to embrace a Left-of-Center posture, honouring BR Ambedkar, Periyar, and K Kamaraj. K Kamaraj was the previous Chief Minister of Madras State. Vijay reportedly intends to promote these leaders as the party's key sources of ideological inspiration.

    According to The Print, Vijay is now reading the book Ambedkar Indrum Endrum (Ambedkar Today and Forever), which is a compendium of Ambedkar's writings. According to the report, Vijay plans to finish the book before attending the press conference.

