    Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai from London; Here's what we know about her upcoming projects

    Parineeti Chopra, renowned for her stellar performance in Chamkila, is back in India after spending months in London. Known for her significant role transformation and international exploration, Chopra is set to resume work in Mumbai and is generating excitement with new projects

    Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai from London; Here's what we know about her upcoming projects
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 3:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    Parineeti Chopra is making waves this year, thanks to her acclaimed performance in the film Chamkila. Co-starring with Diljit Dosanjh, the movie explores the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, with Chopra portraying his wife, Amarjot Kaur.

    To fit her role, Chopra underwent a significant physical transformation, gaining 16 kg for the film. While she divides her time between London and India, she has spent the past few months primarily in London. Recently, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress shared that she has been exploring new work opportunities in the UK.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    A close source revealed, ‘Parineeti has been based in London for the last couple of months and has signed with a local agency to explore projects there. She has been reviewing various scripts as she frequently travels between London and Mumbai. She also has some work commitments in Mumbai, which she will resume shortly. The success of Chamkila has led to numerous project inquiries, prompting her return to Mumbai.’

    During an AMA session, Chopra explained her frequent travels by saying, ‘London is like a second home for me, while Mumbai is where my professional commitments are. I also humorously mentioned that Delhi is my "sasural" (in-laws’ place).’ She further hinted at exciting new projects, saying, ‘I’m back and can’t wait to share what’s next!’

    Chopra’s return to India marks a new chapter as she dives into upcoming projects, maintaining her busy schedule across continents.

