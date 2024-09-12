Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour’s tickets all SOLD OUT within few minutes; many fans disheartened

Punjabi actor and pop singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert tickets for his Dil-Luminati India Tour sell out in mere minutes. The concert will commence on October 26 in Delhi and conclude on December 29 in Guwahati.

Punjabi music singer Diljit Dosanjh has become a global legend. Following his sold-out gigs in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, he just revealed on social media that his highly awaited Dil-Luminati Tour will come to India. The trip would be a huge 10-city event with lakhs of people nationwide. It will begin on October 26 in Delhi and end on December 29 in Guwahati.

Diljit's India tour has already sparked excitement among his fans, with tickets to the shows selling out swiftly. On Thursday, September 12, at 1 p.m., the tickets went on sale on Zomato and sold out nearly instantly, leaving many of his followers stunned. Two ticket categories were available in Delhi: Fan Pit (starting at ₹19,999) and Gold (Phase 3), which was priced at ₹12,999. The two categories almost sold out immediately away.

In an interview with NDTV, Janamjai Sehgal, Diljit Dosanjh's concert organiser and Business Head of Saregama India Ltd., disclosed that 1.5 lakh tickets had already been sold. He stated that, despite the great demand, venue constraints and regulations mean they estimate around 2 lakh guests over ten sites. Sehgal stated that this degree of response is unique in India, including among international artists. On the first day of pre-sale, there were 8-10,000 transactions per minute, with 1 lakh tickets sold in only 15 minutes. He claimed that the Delhi exhibition would have one of the biggest settings ever seen in India.

On Tuesday, September 10, concert ticket presales began at 12 p.m., with early bird tickets available at a 10% discount exclusively to HDFC Pixel Credit Card members. These cards were able to purchase tickets 48 hours before the general public. According to many accounts, these tickets sold out in only two minutes.

The artist heightened the enthusiasm of his Indian fans when he announced his Dil-Luminati India Tour. Diljit shared a carousel on his Instagram account, and said, “DIL-LUMINATI INDIA TOUR Year 24. Find Your Nearest City In The List Bro. AA GEYA DOSANJHANWALA.” Notably, before his India tour, Diljit will play in Europe in places such as Paris, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin, among others.

Meanwhile, Diljit, who garnered a lot of praise and admiration for his performance as Amar Singh Chamkila in Imtiaz Ali's Netflix film, has joined the cast of Border 2. Varun Dhawan, a Bollywood star, has also signed on for the film.

