    Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Top 5 richest wives of Bollywood stars

    Bollywood actors and actresses are known for their wealth, but some leading ladies are significantly richer than their husbands. This article reveals the richest wives of Bollywood and their impressive net worth compared to their spouses.

    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 4:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

    These Bollywood actresses are so wealthy that their husbands' fortunes pale in comparison. Here is a list of the richest Bollywood actresses whose net worth is double that of their husbands.

    1. Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif is reportedly six times richer than Vicky Kaushal. Vicky's net worth is estimated at 41 crores, while Katrina Kaif's net worth is a staggering 224 crores.

    2. Preity Zinta

    Bollywood's dimple beauty Preity Zinta is also very rich. Preity Zinta's husband Gene Goodenough has assets worth 25 crores, while Preity Zinta's assets are worth 250 crores.

    3. Deepika Padukone

    There is a difference of Rs 255 crores in the assets of Bollywood lady superstar Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh's assets are Rs 245 crores, while Deepika Padukone's assets are Rs 500 crores.

    4. Alia Bhatt

    This may sound strange to you, but it is true. Ranbir Kapoor's assets are Rs345 crores, while Alia Bhatt's assets are Rs550 crores.

    5. Aishwarya Rai

    Aishwarya Rai is at the forefront of rich star actresses. She is the richest actress in Bollywood. Her assets are worth a whopping 800 crores. But Abhishek Bachchan's assets are worth 280 crores.

