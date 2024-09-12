Kajol saved Shah Rukh Khan from falling off a waterfall? Here's what happened during 'Dilwale' song shoot

In addition to their captivating on-screen presence, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's off-screen friendship is just as endearing

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have enchanted audiences for decades with their remarkable on-screen chemistry. Their latest collaboration, Dilwale (2015), also featured Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, showcasing their enduring appeal. Beyond their cinematic magic, their real-life camaraderie is equally heartwarming.

In anticipation of Dilwale's release in December 2015, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, released a captivating video on their YouTube channel. This behind-the-scenes clip from the making of the song 'Gerua' included insights from director Rohit Shetty and choreographer Farah Khan. A standout moment was Kajol recounting a dramatic incident during the shoot, where she had to save Shah Rukh Khan from potentially falling off a waterfall.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude to Kajol for her timely intervention. Kajol humorously noted that he would not have survived the waterfall incident if she hadn’t caught him in time. Shah Rukh Khan responded with appreciation, acknowledging her role in saving his life.

Known for her vibrant personality, Kajol added playfully that Shah Rukh Khan owed her a favor now. Shah Rukh Khan’s response was affectionate, stating that he owed her his life and that his life now belonged to her.

The song 'Gerua,' composed by Pritam and performed by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra, was a highlight of the film. Dilwale's cast also included Pankaj Tripathi, Mukesh Tiwari, Varun Sharma, Boman Irani, Vinod Khanna, Kabir Bedi, and Johnny Lever, with a script penned by Farhad Samji, Yunus Sajawal, and Sajid.

Looking ahead, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film marks the debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, in a significant role, following her appearance in the OTT series The Archies.

