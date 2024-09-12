Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want a SEXY figure like Janhvi Kapoor? Here are tips to get HOT toned body in weeks

    Janhvi Kapoor is known for her stunning physique and toned body. Achieving a figure like hers requires a combination of regular exercise, healthy diet, and dedication.

    1. Cardio: Engage in cardio exercises like running, cycling, or swimming for at least 30 minutes, 3-4 times a week.
    2. Strength Training: Focus on weightlifting exercises to build muscle mass. Include exercises like squats, lunges, deadlifts, and bench presses in your routine.
    3. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): Incorporate HIIT workouts 2-3 times a week, which involve short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief periods of rest.
    4. Yoga and Pilates: Practice yoga or Pilates to improve flexibility, balance, and core strength.

    1. Balanced Diet: Eat a balanced diet rich in protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats.
    2. Hydration: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.
    3. Portion Control: Monitor your food portions to maintain a healthy calorie intake.
    4. Avoid Junk Food: Limit your consumption of junk food, sugary drinks, and processed snacks.

    1. Get Enough Sleep: Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night to aid in muscle recovery and weight loss.
    2. Reduce Stress: Engage in stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.
    3. Stay Active: Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator.

    1. Consistency: Stick to your workout and diet plan consistently for at least 6-8 months to see noticeable results.
    2. Progressive Overload: Gradually increase the intensity of your workouts by adding weight or reps over time.
    3. Seek Professional Help: Consult with a fitness trainer or nutritionist to create a personalized workout and diet plan.

