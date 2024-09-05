GOAT to Leo: 6 best films of Thalapathy Vijay to watch NOW

Entertainment
Vijay plays an army captain on a mission to track down and destroy a terrorist gang. The film became the third Tamil film to enter the Rs 1 billion club.
Vijay has a dual role as a petty thief and his doppelganger, an idealist farmers' rights leader. The film was critically acclaimed and was the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2014.
Vijay plays Velu, an aspiring kabaddi player, who goes to Madurai to participate in a regional match. The film was a remake of the 2003 Telugu blockbuster Okkadu.
Vijay plays an alcoholic professor saving a juvenile home. The film was a huge success and helped elevate Vijay's pan-Indian success.
Vijay plays the titular character in this action movie, which was also a huge success.
The action-thriller film GOAT was released on September 05, 2024, and is tipped to be a period science fiction film.