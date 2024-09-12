Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Jon Bon Jovi? American singer who heroically saved woman from suicide attempt on bridge (WATCH)

    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 2:47 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

    American rock musician and actor Jon Bon Jovi has been hailed as a hero after intervening to prevent a woman from jumping off Nashville's John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. The dramatic incident, captured on video and shared widely on social media, showcases Jovi's quick thinking and compassion in a critical moment.

    The video reveals a distraught woman in a blue dress standing precariously on the bridge’s railing, overlooking the Cumberland River. At the time, Jovi was preparing to shoot a music video on the bridge. Observing the situation, he approached the woman and engaged with her in a calm and supportive manner. In a touching display of empathy, Jovi leaned on the railing beside her, attempting to offer comfort and reassurance.

    According to footage provided by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Jovi, accompanied by another individual, managed to pull the woman away from the edge and bring her to safety. The Nashville police took to social media platform X to commend Jovi and his team, stating, "A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. She was talked down and convinced to go to safety from the edge of the Cumberland River by Bon Jovi. "We must all work together to ensure one another's safety."

    The incident was initially documented on YouTube, but the video was later removed due to violations of community guidelines. Nevertheless, public reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Jovi’s heroic actions. One user commented, “Jon Bon Jovi.. what a classy heroic move.. to stop someone from jumping to their demise.” Another described him as “the greatest rock star in the world and now a hero.”

    In addition to his music career, Jovi runs the JBJ Soul Foundation, which supports individuals in crisis. This incident has further highlighted his dedication to helping others, reflecting the core values of his foundation.

    Emergency responders from the Nashville Fire Department and the Metro Nashville Police Department quickly arrived on the scene to provide additional assistance. Jovi's intervention, coupled with the rapid response of local authorities, undoubtedly played a crucial role in averting a potential tragedy.

