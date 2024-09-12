Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakul Preet singh opens up about Nepotism in Bollywood

    Rakul Preet Singh, a prominent figure in Tollywood, recently shared her thoughts on nepotism in the film industry. She acknowledged the prevalence of nepotism and its impact on her career, stating that she lost opportunities to Star kids. However, she expressed a pragmatic view, recognizing it as a reality of the industry and not something she dwells on.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Rakul Preet Singh, a prominent figure in Tollywood, recently shared her thoughts on nepotism in the film industry.

    article_image2

    Rakul Preet Singh

    In a recent interview, Rakul Preet Singh discussed her experiences with nepotism in the film industry, highlighting the challenges she faced.

    article_image3

    Rakul Preet Singh acknowledges the impact of nepotism on her career, stating she lost opportunities to star kids.

    article_image4

    Rakul Preet Singh offers a pragmatic perspective on nepotism, emphasizing hard work over familial connections.

