GOAT star Thalapathy Vijay to become Tamil Nadu CM in 2026? Here's what Actor Premgi said

Actor Premgi expressed his delight in Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, GOAT, promising great success. He also forecasted that Vijay would become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister by 2026.

Actor Premgi Amaren has sparked enthusiasm with his audacious forecast that Thalapathy Vijay will become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister in 2026. Premgi remarked in an interview with Hindustan Times that Thalapathy Vijay's entry into politics, “Yes, of course! I will vote for him in 2026. I guarantee you that Vijay will become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026. Wait and watch.”

In the same interview, Premgi spoke about his role in the highly awaited film 'The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)'. He shared fascinating facts regarding Vijay's two parts in the film. “As you know, there are two characters that Vijay plays—an elder Vijay and a younger one. I call the elder Vijay ‘mama’ (uncle), and the younger Vijay calls me mama. I play Sneha’s brother in the film; she is the older Vijay character’s wife,” Premgi explained.

When asked which actor he preferred between Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, Premgi showed respect for the great Rajinikanth. "My all-time favourite is superstar Rajinikanth! "I love Ajith and Vijay, of course, but Superstar comes first," he stated.

Premgi's words have fuelled speculation about 'GOAT' and Vijay's future possibilities in cinema and politics.

'GOAT' was directed by Venkat Prabhu. AGS Entertainment produced the action thriller, which features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The technical staff includes Siddhartha Nuni, cinematographer, and Venkat Raajen, editor. The film will likewise be three hours long.

The movie will be released in cinemas on September 5.

