Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GOAT star Thalapathy Vijay to become Tamil Nadu CM in 2026? Here's what Actor Premgi said

    Actor Premgi expressed his delight in Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, GOAT, promising great success. He also forecasted that Vijay would become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister by 2026.

    GOAT star Thalapathy Vijay to become Tamil Nadu CM in 2026? Here's what Actor Premgi said RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 10:56 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    Actor Premgi Amaren has sparked enthusiasm with his audacious forecast that Thalapathy Vijay will become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister in 2026. Premgi remarked in an interview with Hindustan Times that Thalapathy Vijay's entry into politics, “Yes, of course! I will vote for him in 2026. I guarantee you that Vijay will become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026. Wait and watch.”

    In the same interview, Premgi spoke about his role in the highly awaited film 'The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)'. He shared fascinating facts regarding Vijay's two parts in the film. “As you know, there are two characters that Vijay plays—an elder Vijay and a younger one. I call the elder Vijay ‘mama’ (uncle), and the younger Vijay calls me mama. I play Sneha’s brother in the film; she is the older Vijay character’s wife,” Premgi explained.

    Also Read: GOAT review OUT: HIT or FLOP? Is Thalapathy Vijay’s action drama worth watching?

    When asked which actor he preferred between Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, Premgi showed respect for the great Rajinikanth. "My all-time favourite is superstar Rajinikanth! "I love Ajith and Vijay, of course, but Superstar comes first," he stated.

    Premgi's words have fuelled speculation about 'GOAT' and Vijay's future possibilities in cinema and politics.

    Also Read: 120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar announces new film, returns to acting after three years

    'GOAT' was directed by Venkat Prabhu. AGS Entertainment produced the action thriller, which features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The technical staff includes Siddhartha Nuni, cinematographer, and Venkat Raajen, editor. The film will likewise be three hours long.

    The movie will be released in cinemas on September 5.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL ATG

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL

    GOAT movie in Chennai: No celebration for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Rohini and Kamala theatre RBA

    GOAT movie in Chennai: No celebration for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Rohini and Kamala theatre

    GOAT review OUT HIT or FLOP? Is Thalapathy Vijay action drama worth watching? Read this RBA

    GOAT review OUT: HIT or FLOP? Is Thalapathy Vijay’s action drama worth watching? Read THIS

    120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar announces new film, returns to acting after three years RKK

    120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar announces new film, returns to acting after three years

    After Hardik Pandya, is Ananya Panday cozying up to THIS cricketer? Fans wonder, 'What about Sara?' RTM

    After Hardik Pandya, is Ananya Panday cozying up to THIS cricketer? Fans wonder, ‘What about Sara?'

    Recent Stories

    Renukaswamy murder case mother Ratnaprabha father Kashinath react to viral photos of son pleading vkp

    Exclusive | Renukaswamy's parents react to heartbreaking pleading photos, demand no bail for Darshan and gang

    India born Ireland cricketer Simi Singh battles for life with acute liver failure, wife steps forward as donor snt

    India-born Ireland cricketer Simi Singh battles for life with acute liver failure, wife steps forward as donor

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-537 September 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-537 September 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Election Commission bans exit polls for J&K, Haryana assembly polls between Sep 18 and Oct 5 gcw

    Election Commission bans exit polls for J&K, Haryana assembly polls between Sep 18 and Oct 5

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL ATG

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon