    VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan adorably hits Suhana Khan on her forehead

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have three kids - Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. Khan often posts pictures and videos of him with his children, reminding us that he is the most caring father and can do anything for his kids' happiness.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    In this old, popular video, SRK discusses his aversion to speed and why he won't ride a bike along the beach, despite Gauri Khan's alleged bravery and enjoyment of such antics. Gauri invites SRK to ride with her and sit behind her. You can see that Suhana is just like her mother and insists that she sit with her as the Pathaan actor requests Gauri to stop while sitting on the beach bike and appears to fear for her life. 

    SRK is heard saying, “You sit with your mother, I am going!” 

    Later, SRK orders Gauri to drive slowly, but Suhana insists on going faster since she wants a rapid trip. SRK gently taps her forehead and begs her to avoid driving too quickly. You will fall head over heels for the charming and heartwarming parent Shah Rukh Khan is in the video, which is undoubtedly adorable and sure to win your heart. SRK is the ideal parent to al

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    l three of his children, and Suhana Khan currently views him as a role model while she pursues a career in Bollywood. Fans are eager to see how the girl does in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, where she will make her acting debut.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
