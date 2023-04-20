Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: From Kanafeh to Vermicelli; 7 globally famous sweet delights to gorge on

With Eid-ul Fitr just around the corner in the next few days, here are the seven staple and yummy sweet dishes that are a must-have addition to gorge on.

Image: Freepik

Eid Ul Fitr 2023 is just around the corner, and with it comes the anticipation of festivities and joy that are synonymous with this festival. Muslims worldwide celebrate this occasion together, expressing unity and gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon them. Eid Ul Fitr is a time for reflection, sharing, and wishing for the collective well-being of all. Eid Ul Fitr is also a time for feasting and enjoying delicious food with loved ones. This festival brings people of all backgrounds together, and the aroma of delicious food fills the air. We have got you covered if you want to impress your guests with these seven globally famous dessert items to gorge on.

Image: Freepik

1. Kanafeh: A favorite at Middle Eastern restaurants, this dessert is a top pick for Eid al-Fitr in Levant cultures. For this dessert, shredded phyllo dough gets paired with white cheese, such as Nabulsi or Akkawi cheese. It is served with a drizzle of fragrant sugar syrup, usually as a rectangular slab of cake.

Image: Freepik

2. Vermicelli: Saviya kheer is a popular dessert with South Asian Muslims on Eid al-Fitr. It is made by stir-frying vermicelli, ghee, sugar, and aromatic spices such as cardamom. Many families enjoy saviya right after Eid prayer for brunch or breakfast.

Image: Freepik

3. Stuffed dates: Dates are delicious on their own. But for Eid al-Fitr, many people prefer to dress them up with stuffing. Common stuffings include whole nuts, nut butter, cream cheese, and sweet pastes made from nuts, honey, and rose water.

Image: Freepik

4. Sweet samosas: In Morocco, these are known as briouat, whereas in the Arabian Gulf, the name, sambusa hilwa is more common. In each version, phyllo dough is shaped into triangular pockets and then stuffed with a sweet filling. Fruits such as pears and apples or syrup-soaked nuts are popular stuffings.

Image: Freepik

5. Nougat: Similar to licorice, the Oxford Companion of Food traces nougat’s roots back to Central Asia and Iran. Later spreading to Arabia and Andalusian Spain, nougat has been a favorite treat for Eid al-Fitr from at least the 10th century.

Image: Freepik

6. Sweet buns: In Yemen, khaliat nahal are beautiful buns glazed with honey and baked in a honeycomb pattern for Ramadan and Eid. In Iraq, kleicha are buns rolled with a date jam for a sweet Eid breakfast.

Image: Freepik