    Genelia D'Souza opens up on reasons behind leaving acting post-marriage to Riteish Deshmukh

    Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh addressed whether the actress got asked to quit work after marriage. The actress got candid in a recent interview about why she left acting after marrying Riteish Deshmukh.

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 8:49 PM IST

    Genelia D'Souza has played notable roles in movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Force, and Tera Naal Love Ho Gaya. Whilst actress had taken a break from the showbiz business after marrying her beau Riteish Deshmukh. Later she became a doting mom to sons Riaan and Rahyl.

    Genelia D'Souza made a comeback with a romantic drama, Ved, helmed by Riteish Deshmukh himself. In a recent interview, Genelia D'Souza addressed taking a break. Riteish Deshmukh answered whether his family stopped her from working.

    On Kareena Kapoor’s talk show, Genelia D’Souza, explained, "I had worked so much in all these different industries. We literally had a long-distance relationship, even both of us. So I felt that post-marriage, I wanted to prioritize differently, right? And everyone, the first thing when I got married, said, Riteish told you not to work? I said no."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Riteish added and also said, "Everyone was like, You are not working because of Riteish? Is it because of the family? Because for me, family is just me and her. It does not be the extended family. I think in our whole family, it was a perception because of the political position my father held that you come from a family. But for us, it is me, Genelia, the kids, extended family. And, of course, there is a responsibility towards what the family does, but our decisions are led by us and not by anyone else."

    Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016. The actors have also worked together in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Lai Bhari, and Masti. The real-life couple will headline the Shaad Ali directorial film titled Mister Mummy after an entire decade. The comedy-drama genre film would tell the story of a couple with opposing choices related to conceiving children. But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts.

