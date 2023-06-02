Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Deverakonda leaves netizens intrigued with his 'favourite girl' post; know details

    Taking to social media, Vijay Deverakonda dropped a photo that left fans captivated and buzzing with speculation. Know more details on same.

    Vijay Deverakonda leaves netizens intrigued with his 'favourite girl' post; know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    Prominent and noted South superstar Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following. Undoubtedly, he is an internet sensation and a crush of almost the whole of India. His photos grab the attention of netizens.

    He shared a photo with his favourite girl, and it is not his rumoured girlfriend and actress, Rashmika Mandanna. Yes, you are reading it right.

    Taking to social media, Vijay dropped shared a photo that left fans captivated and buzzing with speculation. The picture features him posing alongside the stunning and talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 

    With beaming smiles and undeniable chemistry, the duo looked great together. Alongside the photo, Deverakonda captioned, "My favourite girl forever." Well, this photo got shared by Samantha on her social handle. The actor reshared on his Instagram stories.

    Samantha dropped this picture with the caption, "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been!!." Reportedly, Samantha and Vijay are shooting for a Kushi song in Turkey. However, many details about their schedule are unknown as the makers have kept it under wraps.

    In May of this year, Samantha also penned a heartwarming note for Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday and called him her ‘favourite costar’. Her caption read, "Happy to release the Birthday CDP of my good friend and one of my most favourite costars #VijayDeverakonda. Wishing and praying for your success because you deserve the best of everything."

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 1:03 PM IST
