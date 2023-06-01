Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday R Madhavan: 6 iconic movies of nuanced actor

    On the birthday of nuanced bollywood actor R Madhavan who turns 52 today, here are the six iconic movies that trace the journey of the stellar actor who is a big name down South.

    First Published Jun 1, 2023

    Although Madhavan is best known for his work in Tamil cinema, the charming actor has acted in Hindi films intermittently. 

    Despite these films being few and far between, he has always won the hearts of fans and audiences with excellent performances on screen. Marking his birthday more special, we look at his 6 iconic movies of the nuanced actor.

    1. Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001):

    R Madhavan debuted in Hindi cinema with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein alongside Diya Mirza. Although it was only a moderate success at the box office, Madhavan's popularity amongst the young lovers of the era certainly skyrocketed.

    2. Rang De Basanti:

    One of the most iconic films in Hindi cinema, Rang De Basanti, is a story of revolution. Madhavan portrays a supporting character, the skilled flight lieutenant Ajay Singh Rathod who loses his life due to faulty parts in his aircraft.

    3. 3 Idiots:

    Perhaps one of his most well-known films, and indeed one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, Maddy plays the role of Farhan Qureshi, a student forced to pursue engineering instead of his real passion, wildlife photography.

    4. Tanu Weds Manu:

    This film saw Madhavan portray the lead in a romantic drama again after quite a long time. However, his role as Manu projected his immense development since his earlier days as the romantic hero.

    5. Vikram Vedha:

    In the film, gangster Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi) tells a story to the honest inspector Vikram (Madhavan) each time they meet. The story gives away plenty of clues for why Vedha was forced to do certain things and makes Vikram understand that there is more to the underworld than meets the eyes.

    6. Saala Khadoos:

    After Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Madhavan returns to Hindi films with his production Saala Khadoos. He portrays the jaded yet sincere boxer Adi Tomar who loses face due to a political scandal, leading him to become the coach of a women's team.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
