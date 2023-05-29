Who is Amandeep Kaur? Meet Sidhu Moose Wala’s girlfriend who was set to marry in November 2022

The first death anniversary of Punjabi musician and star Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in his birthplace by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang last year, is May 29, 2023. Everyone, including his fiancée Amandeep Kaur, is still mourning his loss.

Sidhu Moosewala Death:

Sidhu Moosewala was one of the most popular Punjabi singers and was at the pinnacle of his success when he was killed in an inter-gang dispute. He was assassinated in Punjab's Mansa region, barely months after joining the Congress party and running for office. Sidhu Moosewala's parents and fans were grieved by his death, but his fiancée Amandeep Kaur was also shattered. Moosewala and Kaur got engaged a few months ago and planned to marry in November 2022.

Who was Amandeep Kaur?

Sidhu Moosewala and Amandeep Kaur had allegedly been in a relationship for two years. They were going to marry soon, according to the Punjabi singer's mother, who confirmed this immediately after his death.

Amandeep was the fiancée of Punjabi celebrity Sidhu Moosewala, and the two had recently gotten engaged. The pair met in Canada, where Kaur was a permanent resident, and were preparing to marry the same year Moosewala was killed. According to speculations, Amandeep is the daughter of a top Akali Dal politician and formerly worked as Sidhu Moosewala's PR and assistant for a few months. She is from the Punjab area of Sangreri, where the engagement ceremony took place.

According to media accounts, Amandeep Kaur was devastated by the death of Sidhu Moosewala and promised never to marry to express her eternal love. According to reports, she currently lives with Moosewala's parents in his birthplace of Mansa.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 outside his village. Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for his assassination.